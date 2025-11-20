Balou the dog has disappeared after the serious accident. Facebook

Four people were killed in an accident on the B51 near Bitburg - mother, father, their child and a truck driver were killed. While the investigation is ongoing, relatives and helpers are feverishly searching for the family dog Balou.

A serious accident occurred on the B51 federal highway near Bitburg on Tuesday morning: A family - mother (42), father (45) and their seven-year-old child - collided head-on with a truck for reasons as yet unexplained. All the occupants and the truck driver were killed.

While the police are investigating the cause of the accident, the relatives are now pinning their hopes on the only possible survivor of the accident: Balou the dog. The young male dog was in the vehicle at the time of the collision and has been missing ever since. The sister of the deceased wife has launched a search appeal on Facebook in the hope that Balou ran away in panic and is still alive.

As RTL further reports, the Trier police are also actively searching for the animal. A spokeswoman said: "I hope that the dog is still somewhere, has escaped and will be found quickly." Service dog handlers are on duty, but so far without success.

Support has come from the dog search charity "Saving Paws". The organization criticizes the fact that many people around the accident site are searching on their own and calling Balou's name. The team writes on Facebook that this behavior is like "a manhunt". A traumatized dog could continue to flee as a result - in the worst case onto the road or into unclear terrain.

Major search operation for dog underway

The appeal for help has met with a great response and has been shared more than a thousand times. However, the large number of messages is also stressful for the family. "The family is getting dozens of calls, which is really not good at the moment, and as if that wasn't enough, information is circulating that the dog has been found, which is not true," writes "Saving Paws". The relatives are in the midst of mourning.

Traces of destruction after the serious accident on the B51. KEYSTONE

Balou is probably a Bavarian Mountain Hound - a breed that is considered sensitive and loyal. After a shock, however, a dog can become disoriented. Anyone who has seen Balou in the vicinity of Windmühle should not attempt to catch him, but should report sightings directly to the police or the "Saving Paws" organization.

