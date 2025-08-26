Lake Como seen from above. (archive picture) sda

A German tourist has gone missing on Lake Como in Italy. The father had jumped into the water to rescue his two children - they are safe, he himself never resurfaced.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A German vacationer jumped into the water near Dorio to save his children.

The children were unharmed, but the father has been missing ever since.

Divers, boats and a rescue helicopter are searching for the man. Show more

A swimming accident on Lake Como came to a tragic end on Monday evening. As reported by the Italian news agency Ansa, a German tourist jumped from a boat into the water near the village of Dorio to save his two children. For reasons that are still unclear, the children had gone overboard.

While the children were brought to safety, their father remained missing. According to Ansa, eyewitnesses reported that the man was probably caught by a current and never resurfaced. The man's wife is also said to have been on board the boat.

Major search operation launched

The fire department confirmed an ongoing operation, but did not initially provide any further details. The rescue services deployed divers, several boats, a helicopter and a water ambulance to search for the missing man.

Lake Como is located around 80 kilometers north of Milan and is one of the most famous vacation regions in Italy. Swimming and boating accidents occur there time and again, as the wind and currents are underestimated.

It is still unclear whether the father can be found alive. The authorities continued the search on Tuesday morning.