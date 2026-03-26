Kluge was a filmmaker, author and philosopher. Georg Hochmuth/APA/dpa

He was regarded as an outstanding storyteller who observed precisely. Now the filmmaker and author Alexander Kluge has died.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Alexander Kluge has died in Munich at the age of 94.

He was considered a formative figure of the New German Cinema and a versatile intellectual.

In addition to films, he wrote books and shaped the media landscape with his TV formats. Show more

The filmmaker and author Alexander Kluge has died. The Suhrkamp publishing house, citing his family, announced that he died in Munich on Wednesday at the age of 94.

Kluge was considered one of the most versatile intellectuals in Germany and was a filmmaker, writer, philosopher and lawyer. In the 1960s and 1970s, he became known as one of the most influential representatives of New German Cinema.

Member of the "Group 47"

As an author, he belonged to the "Group 47", which shaped the literary scene in post-war West Germany, and made a name for himself primarily with his short stories.

Kluge was born in Halberstadt in 1932 and studied law, history and church music. He obtained his doctorate and initially worked as a lawyer. In 1958, he worked as a trainee for the world-famous director Fritz Lang ("Metropolis") and soon began directing films himself.

"In danger and greatest need, the middle way brings death"

In 1962, he was one of the filmmakers who called for a cinema of auteurs with the "Oberhausen Manifesto". Kluge directed films such as "Abschied von gestern", "Die Artisten in der Zirkuskuppel: ratlos" and "In Gefahr und grösster Not bringt der Mittelweg den Tod".

In 1987, Kluge co-founded the production company dctp, which supplies private television stations such as Sat.1 and RTL with scientific and cultural reports. The magazine "Spiegel TV", for example, originates from his company. For his books and films, Kluge has been awarded the Adolf Grimme Prize, the Georg Büchner Prize, the Heinrich Heine Prize and the Klopstock Prize, among others.