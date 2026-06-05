Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (CDU) takes part in the press conference at the Foreign Ministry alongside the Foreign Minister of Mexico, Velasco Alvarez. Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa Keystone

Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul calls on Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. At the same time, Berlin is making it clear that, from a European perspective, a peace solution cannot be achieved without the EU.

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Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul is urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate a peaceful solution in Ukraine - with the participation of the Europeans. "Now is the time to come to the negotiating table," the CDU politician appealed to Putin at a meeting with his colleague Roberto Velasco in Mexico City. "I think everyone can see that the conflict is in a phase that is urgently crying out to be brought to an end."

Against the backdrop of faltering US mediation efforts, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky had previously addressed Putin in an open letter and offered direct peace talks.

Wadephul insisted on the involvement of Germany and the EU in a negotiated solution. It was about the European continent, possible security guarantees for Ukraine and the EU accession process - these issues could only be discussed and negotiated with and through the Europeans. "That is why the Europeans will have to be involved in these negotiations." He added: "We can decide at any time in which format and when exactly this will happen."