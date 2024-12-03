3.15 pm

Following the surprising rebel offensive in north-western Syria, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports on the plight of the people in Aleppo. Dozens of hospitals and surgeries have had to suspend their services, said the acting WHO representative in the capital Damascus, Christina Bethke.

Only eight hospitals were still operating at minimum capacity, she said. In Idlib, bombs had damaged the university hospital and a maternity clinic, among others, this week. Sick people could no longer be treated and only a few clinics were still able to accept the injured. More than two million people live in Aleppo, including a good 100,000 who have fled the violence in Lebanon in recent weeks.

The intensification of fighting in the Syrian civil war is putting the country's healthcare system under massive pressure. AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed/Keystone

In the middle of last week, an alliance of insurgents led by the Islamist group Haiat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched an offensive in north-western Syria and gained control of Aleppo and the surrounding area at the weekend. The Syrian army has since reported several recaptures.

Dozens of non-governmental organizations that provided the region with health services from Turkey or were present in Aleppo and Idlib themselves have had to suspend their services. Many ambulances urgently need to be repaired. The WHO expects that by the end of the year there will only be just under two dozen ambulances available for five million inhabitants in the north-west of the country.

Bethke said that only a fifth of the money that the WHO had estimated at the beginning of the year to support Syria had been collected in donations.