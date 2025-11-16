The regional court in Klagenfurt, Austria. Screenshot Google Review

A German from Austria was sentenced to three years in prison for a penis amputation in Berlin. He is to be sent to a psychiatric facility.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A German from Austria has been sentenced to three years in prison for his involvement in a penis amputation in Berlin.

Child pornographic material was also found on him.

The man is to be committed to a psychiatric facility. Show more

A German living in Austria helped perform a penis amputation in a Berlin sado-maso studio. He has now been sentenced to three years in prison for this.

As reported by the APA news agency, the regional court in Klagenfurt, Austria, found the 39-year-old guilty of grievous bodily harm and possession of child abuse images. According to the verdict, which is not yet final, the man is to be placed in a facility for mentally ill offenders.

He comes from Traunstein in Bavaria, as the court spokesman told the German Press Agency. The accused had also removed his own genitals. "Since my youth, I had wanted to have no penis and to be sexless," the APA quoted him as saying.

According to the public prosecutor's office, the man came across the group via a website for like-minded people and was invited to Berlin for the amputation in 2019. A rape of the victim was staged in the sado-maso studio and the procedure was then carried out.

"I wanted to do something good for him"

The 39-year-old confessed to the crime, but stated that he had not known that the procedure was forbidden for medical laypersons. According to his statement, the victim himself had expressed the wish to have his penis removed. "I wanted to do something good for him", APA quoted the accused as saying.

The main perpetrator had already been sentenced in London, as the court spokesman announced. The suspect had also been targeted in Austria as a result of investigations by the British police. In Germany, however, there had been no investigation into the case and the victim had refused to make a statement, he told the German Press Agency.