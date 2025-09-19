Numerous prohibited weapons, ammunition, narcotics and Nazi devotional objects were seized during a house search. LPD Steiermark

A German man in Styria was hoarding an arsenal of weapons along with Nazi memorabilia and drugs. When the police arrived, he fled into the forest with his dogs - and only turned himself in hours later.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Police in Styria have arrested a 54-year-old German man who had previously published right-wing extremist content on the internet.

During a house search, officers seized a huge arsenal of weapons, drugs and Nazi devotional objects.

The man handed himself in in the evening, was questioned and released by order of the public prosecutor's office - the investigation is still ongoing. Show more

Spectacular police operation in Styria: a 54-year-old German man has been targeted by the Austrian justice system because he apparently posted right-wing extremist content on the internet. However, when the police turned up at his home address in the district of Graz-Umgebung on Wednesday morning, the man fled with his three dogs. A helicopter was even deployed to search for him. But at first he remained missing.

Meanwhile, emergency services combed through his house. They found a disturbing picture: 18 firearms, a prohibited weapon, countless cutting and stabbing weapons, silencers and more than 30,000 rounds of ammunition.

There were also drugs and Nazi devotional objects, according to the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counter-Extremism (LSE).

Then in the evening came the turning point: At around 5.30 p.m., the 54-year-old suddenly turned up at a police station himself. He allowed himself to be arrested without resistance. After being questioned, however, he was released again - by order of the public prosecutor's office in Graz.