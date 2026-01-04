German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU,r) greets then US President Barack Obama at Herrenhausen Palace on April 24, 2016. (archive picture) Keystone/Martin Meissner/AP/dpa

"Spying among friends": While the NSA monitored Angela Merkel's cell phone, the BND apparently secretly listened in on Barack Obama's Air Force One for years. New revelations now show how deep the mutual mistrust between Berlin and Washington really ran.

According to "Zeit" journalist Holger Stark, the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) wiretapped then US President Barack Obama. In a podcast hosted by "Bild" vice-president Paul Ronzheimer, Stark said that the secret service had taken advantage of the fact that encrypting conversations from the American government plane was much more difficult than on the ground. "That's why the Americans occasionally had conversations that were either poorly encrypted, where there were gaps, or that were not encrypted at all," said Stark.

"And the BND knew that, and it knew the dozen or so frequencies that Air Force One used for this type of communication for telephone calls. And it intercepted them." There was no official espionage order for this. The Obama phone calls were properly transcribed and only a copy was passed around the BND. The internal directive was that the one copy should be shredded at the end. This is what happened in most cases. "The Chancellery knew nothing about this for a long time."

BND says nothing about whether the allegations are true

The BND did not comment specifically on the allegations. At the request of the German Press Agency in Berlin, it stated: "The Federal Intelligence Service does not comment publicly on matters relating to any intelligence findings or activities." This is not a statement as to whether the facts are correct or not. "The Federal Intelligence Service reports on such matters in particular to the Federal Government and the relevant committees of the German Bundestag that meet in secret," the statement simply said.

Merkel was a victim of wiretapping by the US intelligence service NSA

The alleged eavesdropping attack on Obama is also interesting because the US intelligence agency NSA had been tapping the cell phone of then Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) for years. This came to light in 2013 and led to considerable tensions in German-American relations. "Spying on friends, that's not on", Merkel had said angrily. Obama appeared embarrassed at the time - without it becoming clear how long he had known about the spying. Merkel and Obama then tried to improve their relationship.

According to Stark, the BND did not regularly listen in on Obama. But if the employees had noticed that the relevant frequencies were being used, they would have recorded them. "It was authorized by the BND president, who could have stopped it," said the journalist. The BND had also intercepted conversations between the then US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and some American military personnel. "It was simply too tempting for the BND to listen in and take a peek into the minds of the American leadership," said Stark.

Chancellery stopped the operation in 2014

The Chancellery stopped the surveillance of the US presidential plane in 2014 - after the operation against Obama had already been running for several years, the journalist wrote on the "Zeit" online portal. "It is unclear when it began and whether his predecessor George W. Bush had already been selected as a target." According to the journalist, the findings from the interception of Obama's phone calls were incorporated into general assessments of the US position, which were also sent to the Chancellery - without it becoming clear where the information actually came from.

Stark also published the results of his research in his new book "Das erwachsene Land. Germany without America - a historic opportunity", which is being published today. It states that the existence of the secret folder at the BND with the transcripts of the US operation was first mentioned in the BND Committee of Inquiry in 2014 and 2015. The Chancellery had ordered the operation to be stopped and any accidentally intercepted conversations to be deleted immediately in future. "However, the BND managed to keep the biggest and most politically sensitive target under wraps: Barack Obama."