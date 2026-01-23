It has been sweltering in Italy's capital for weeks. Now, a tourist is trying to cool off in one of the historic fountains. Not a good idea: In addition to a 450-euro fine, he's also been banned from the area.

Here's what it's all about A 42-year-old German man climbed into the historic Naiad Fountain in Rome.

The police pulled the tourist out of the water and fined him 450 euros.

In addition, the man was banned from the area, as swimming in Rome's historic fountains is prohibited. Summary created with

With temperatures nearing 40 degrees, a German tourist sought relief from the heat in one of Rome’s historic fountains—a decision that is now costing him dearly. The 42-year-old man was removed by police from the Fountain of the Naiads in Piazza della Repubblica, a central square not far from the main train station. He was fined 450 euros and banned from the area.

In the Italian capital, it’s not uncommon for tourists—and sometimes even locals—to climb into one of the many fountains. The Trevi Fountain is particularly popular for such antics; it’s also famous for a legendary bathing scene featuring Anita Ekberg alongside Marcello Mastroianni in Federico Fellini’s classic film *La Dolce Vita*. However, the scene was not filmed in the summer, but in March 1959, which was very cold.

Rome, with its many drinking fountains

In Rome, a regulation has been in place for many years prohibiting people from climbing into any of the numerous historic fountains, let alone bathing or diving in them. In the past, there have also been instances of fountains being damaged. The Naiad Fountain (Fontana delle Naiadi) is relatively new: it was built in 1901 in the Belle Époque style. The Naiads are water nymphs from Greek mythology.

The police did not provide any further details about the German man's origin. Due to the ongoing heat wave, tourists and locals in Rome have been sweating it out for weeks. However, there are numerous drinking fountains (Nasoni) throughout the city where people can get water for free.