Wülfershausen an der Saale is located in the German state of Bavaria. Imago

A Bavarian mayor has admitted to manipulating postal voting documents in local elections. He has now resigned. The authorities are investigating the extent of the electoral fraud.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The mayor of Wülfershausen an der Saale (Germany) has resigned after admitting to electoral fraud.

The CSU politician opened postal voting documents and manipulated ballot papers.

He faces criminal prosecution and up to five years in prison. Show more

According to investigators, the mayor of the southern German municipality of Wülfershausen an der Saale, who was recently confirmed in office, has admitted to electoral fraud. The CSU politician is alleged to have opened postal voting documents during local elections in the federal state of Bavaria on March 8 and falsified several ballot papers each for the municipal council election, the election for first mayor and the district council election, according to the public prosecutor's office in Schweinfurt.

He then resealed the ballot envelopes or replaced them with substitute envelopes provided by the municipality. "The number of ballot papers falsified in each case is the subject of ongoing investigations," the public prosecutor's office said.

He has now resigned from his position as mayor, as reported by Der Spiegel. This was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Saal an der Saale administrative community.

In office since 2018

According to the municipality, 1278 citizens were entitled to vote. 472 valid votes were cast for the now accused incumbent. 449 voters wrote a different name on the ballot paper.

The suspect did not comment on the allegations when asked several times by Deutsche Presse-Agentur. The accused is presumed innocent until a final verdict is reached. The mayor has been in office since 2018.

Votes for himself and his wife

During his interrogation on Tuesday, the suspect said, according to a spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office, that he had wanted to support his wife, who was running for the municipal council, among other things. However, according to the investigators, the man also allegedly provided himself with additional votes. There had been an opportunity to manipulate the election documents. The politician took advantage of this opportunity.

According to the investigators, the consequences for the elections are currently being examined by the Rhön-Grabfeld district office and the government of the district of Lower Franconia. It is unclear whether the accused has resigned from his office as first mayor in the meantime.

Prison sentence possible

Last Friday, police officers searched buildings in Wülfershausen after the public prosecutor's office became aware of possible irregularities in the election. Election documents were confiscated and must now be analyzed.

According to the penal code, electoral fraud can be punished with a fine, but also with a prison sentence of up to five years.