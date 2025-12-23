The German Minister for Economic Affairs, Katharina Reiche, has come under fire for attending a VIP summit in Tyrol that was not declared as an official event. Bild: Sven Hoppe/dpa

The participation of Economics Minister Katherina Reiche in a VIP summit in Tyrol continues to raise questions in Germany. Parts of the brochure for the event have now become public - and incriminate Reiche.

The German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Katherina Reiche, is being criticized for her participation in a VIP summit in Tyrol, Austria.

Decision-makers and influential people from all over the world were invited to the meeting. Discussions on topics of global political importance had been promised in advance.

The meeting only became public knowledge following research by the Austrian magazine "Profil".

Reiche insists that she did not attend in her capacity as Economics Minister, but as a private individual.

Der Spiegel has a brochure that was distributed during the meeting. In it, the CDU politician is introduced alongside other guests as "Her Excellency" and Federal Minister. Show more

Why would a private individual travel to another country to attend a meeting with high-ranking officials and top politicians? This question lies at the heart of a controversy surrounding German Economics Minister Katherina Reiche.

After all, the professional interest that someone in her position could have in such a meeting is obvious. Nevertheless, Reiche insists that her participation in a VIP summit in Austria was a private matter. The meeting was uncovered by the Austrian magazine "Profil".

Incriminating material has now become public that casts doubt on the CDU politician's statement, even beyond speculation about her interests: In a brochure printed for the event, which is available to "Der Spiegel", Reiche is listed as part of an illustrious guest list as "Her Excellency Katherina Reiche, Minister of Economic Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany" - directly below Edi Rama, the Prime Minister of Albania.

Ministry of Economic Affairs: Participation was private

Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and former German Economics and Defense Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg - Reiche's partner - were invited to the meeting under the motto "Moving Mountains". The latter's lawyer confirmed to "Spiegel" that the VIP meeting was "purely private". "The guests and their families" had been invited "exclusively as private individuals".

The fact that the "guest list" was provided with "details of name, profession and short CV" was "also customary for private events", the statement continued. Furthermore, this was "not communicated in advance". A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Economic Affairs also emphasized: "There was no coordination on information for brochures at any time."

The ministry also stands by its statement that Reiche "did not attend the meeting in her capacity as federal minister". In response to an earlier "Spiegel" inquiry as to who had invited Reiche to the meeting, the ministry stated that it could "only comment on official appointments of the minister".

Topics of global political significance

The classification of the meeting as "private" was made by the Minister of Economic Affairs herself. This was stated by her ministry itself at the request of the Greens: The decision as to which appointments were "official" would be made "in principle by each member of the Federal Government on their own responsibility".

However, it is also known that Katherina Reiche did not travel to Tyrol to enjoy the beautiful view and talk about the weather with other officials. One reason for this is that the brochure announces "six intensive intellectual sessions". The topics of these "intellectual sessions" ranged "from the potential of artificial intelligence to the changing geopolitical order".

The participation of Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, who, unlike Reiche, has listed this as an official appointment on the official homepage of his ministry, has shed further light on the darkness. It also states that the meeting will focus on "current challenges in the field of security" and "the development of innovations and artificial intelligence in dual-use products".

Greens: Reiche misled parliament and the public

The term "dual-use products" refers to products that can be used for both civilian and military purposes. In any case, both the information provided by the Greek Ministry of Defense and the brochure handed out during the meeting confirm that the Tyrol did indeed focus on issues that fall within the area of responsibility of an Economics Minister.

The opposition Greens are convinced that Reiche "deliberately" tried to "deceive parliament and the public". "International politics in the name of Germany" took place in Tyrol "and not a nice private trip to the mountains by a minister with her partner", said Andreas Audretsch, member of the Bundestag.

In emails sent by the organizers of the "Moving Mountains" summit, which were made available to the Austrian "Standard" on request by the Austrian government, "stimulating discussions" were promised in "breathtaking mountain scenery". And a rule was laid down to ensure discretion: "no recordings, no media".