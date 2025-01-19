A German palliative care doctor is alleged to have killed at least eight senior citizens with a "mixture of different drugs". Symbolfoto: Peter Förster/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Ten bodies have now been exhumed as part of the investigation into a Berlin palliative care doctor who allegedly killed seriously ill patients. A spokesperson for the Berlin public prosecutor's office confirmed a report in the "Bild" newspaper. So far, the public prosecutor's office assumes that there are at least eight victims.

The homicide investigation team set up specifically for the case at the Berlin State Criminal Police Office (LKA) has identified cases that could involve other possible victims. Tips from others - such as care services - also play a role.

Examination of more than 60 deaths

According to "Bild", more than 60 deaths from recent years are now being investigated. The spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office would not comment on this. It remains to be seen whether further suspected cases will emerge after the exhumation and subsequent investigation by the forensic medicine department. An exhumation is when the grave of a deceased person is opened after burial and the body is uncovered.

The doctor has been in custody since August. Originally, the 40-year-old was suspected of killing four patients aged between 72 and 94 in their homes in June and July. The number of specific suspected cases then rose to eight.

Doctor comes into focus after fires

The accused is said to have administered a "mixture of different drugs" to the elderly people. The public prosecutor's office is investigating the murder. They see "murderous intent" as the motive.

The doctor worked for a care service. Palliative doctors accompany seriously ill people in order to alleviate their pain. According to the public prosecutor's office, the patients concerned were not in an acute dying phase at the time of death. The investigation was triggered by fires that the doctor is said to have set in order to cover up the killing of the patients.