Two police officers stand at the edge of a field in Erding, Bavaria. Symbolbild: Lars Haubner/News5/dpa

What was planned as an exercise ended in a real gunfight: police and the German army clashed in Altenerding, Germany. It is now clear what happened.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you On October 22, there was a real gunfight between police and Bundeswehr soldiers in Altenerding (Germany), triggered by a fatal misunderstanding.

Drivers reported armed men in camouflage clothing - it was a Bundeswehr exercise that was mistakenly reported for the following day.

The SEK arrived, mistook the soldiers for criminals and fired warning shots; one soldier fired back with blanks, whereupon the police fired around 30 real shots.

One soldier was slightly injured in the face, otherwise there were no casualties - pure luck.

Investigations revealed that although all the authorities had been informed, communication on the ground had failed. Show more

It's a scenario that couldn't have gone any worse - and it's a miracle that no one was killed in the end: a Bundeswehr maneuver ends in a real gunfight with the police, including warning shots, blanks, muzzle flashes - and real gunfire.

What happened on the evening of October 22 in Altenerding (Germany) reads like something out of a disaster movie - but it's real. A chain of fatal misunderstandings led to heavily armed soldiers being mistaken for criminals by special police units - with a dangerous escalation. Bild" found out what happened.

Police operation due to "armed men in camouflage clothing"

At around 5 p.m., several worried drivers reported "armed men in camouflage clothing" around the road maintenance depot in Altenerding. The police deploy a large contingent, including the SEK. The reason: nobody knows that Bundeswehr soldiers are already there - although this is exactly what was announced in an official letter.

As the police try to secure their position, a Bundeswehr officer answers the phone - and claims: "The exercise doesn't start there until tomorrow night", i.e. on October 23. A serious mistake. The officers now have to assume that there is an acute threat from armed criminals.

Shots fired on both sides - and a dangerous mistake

Things escalate at the scene of the incident. The police fire warning shots. The soldiers, in turn, believe it is an exercise. Two soldiers surrender - but a third fires ten blanks at the police. The officers, in the firm belief that they have been caught up in a life-threatening operation, fire around 30 shots.

One soldier is injured by a grazing shot to the face, as reported by "Bild". Only after real shots had already been fired did the Bundeswehr come forward: "That's us!"

A chain with brittle links

According to the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office, all authorities were officially informed about the exercise: The government of Upper Bavaria had forwarded a corresponding notification in September. Nevertheless, nobody on site knew that soldiers had already moved into their camp there and wanted to camouflage it.

In internal interviews, the forces expressed their shock. One of them told Bild: "We really thought that was it." And although praise was expressed internally for the professional action, the question was also asked: "Why did no one get hit when 30 shots were fired?" The answer is both reassuring and worrying: luck, misjudgement - and the misunderstanding that led to the most dangerous mix-up of the year.