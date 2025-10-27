It's a scenario that couldn't have gone any worse - and it's a miracle that no one was killed in the end: a Bundeswehr maneuver ends in a real gunfight with the police, including warning shots, blanks, muzzle flashes - and real gunfire.
What happened on the evening of October 22 in Altenerding (Germany) reads like something out of a disaster movie - but it's real. A chain of fatal misunderstandings led to heavily armed soldiers being mistaken for criminals by special police units - with a dangerous escalation. Bild" found out what happened.
Police operation due to "armed men in camouflage clothing"
At around 5 p.m., several worried drivers reported "armed men in camouflage clothing" around the road maintenance depot in Altenerding. The police deploy a large contingent, including the SEK. The reason: nobody knows that Bundeswehr soldiers are already there - although this is exactly what was announced in an official letter.
As the police try to secure their position, a Bundeswehr officer answers the phone - and claims: "The exercise doesn't start there until tomorrow night", i.e. on October 23. A serious mistake. The officers now have to assume that there is an acute threat from armed criminals.
Shots fired on both sides - and a dangerous mistake
Things escalate at the scene of the incident. The police fire warning shots. The soldiers, in turn, believe it is an exercise. Two soldiers surrender - but a third fires ten blanks at the police. The officers, in the firm belief that they have been caught up in a life-threatening operation, fire around 30 shots.
One soldier is injured by a grazing shot to the face, as reported by "Bild". Only after real shots had already been fired did the Bundeswehr come forward: "That's us!"
A chain with brittle links
According to the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office, all authorities were officially informed about the exercise: The government of Upper Bavaria had forwarded a corresponding notification in September. Nevertheless, nobody on site knew that soldiers had already moved into their camp there and wanted to camouflage it.
In internal interviews, the forces expressed their shock. One of them told Bild: "We really thought that was it." And although praise was expressed internally for the professional action, the question was also asked: "Why did no one get hit when 30 shots were fired?" The answer is both reassuring and worrying: luck, misjudgement - and the misunderstanding that led to the most dangerous mix-up of the year.