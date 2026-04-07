A skier has fallen to his death on the Wurmkogel. Wikimedia Commons

There is a popular route from a lift station to a summit in the Sölden ski area. But the detour is associated with risks. A German skier fell to his doom when a mass of snow broke off.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A 39-year-old skier from Dresden had a fatal accident on the Hinterer Wurmkogel in Sölden while descending from a popular summit detour.

A breaking snow cornice on the mountain ridge tore him around 200 meters through rocky terrain; the emergency doctor could only determine his death.

Such off-piste excursions are not forbidden in Sölden, but according to the police they always involve risks that are difficult to assess. Show more

A skier from Dresden fell to his death on a short off-piste hike in the Austrian mountains. According to a police spokeswoman, the 39-year-old had unbuckled his skis at the top station of a chairlift in the Tyrolean ski resort of Sölden the previous day and climbed to the nearby summit of the Hinterer Wurmkogel.

The man was traveling with two friends from Austria. During the short descent, a cornice - an overhanging snow deposit on the mountain ridge - broke off. The man fell around 200 meters through steep and rocky terrain.

There was nothing more the emergency doctor could do for the man

Rescue services were alerted immediately. An emergency doctor was flown by helicopter to the scene of the accident at around 3,000 meters above sea level, but the doctor could only determine that the skier had died.

Many skiers in Sölden climb this short stretch from the mountain station to the summit, the police spokeswoman told the German Press Agency. Such detours into open terrain are not forbidden, but are always associated with certain risks, she said.

Cornices form when the wind piles up snow along a mountain ridge. This creates an edge of snow that protrudes beyond the actual ridge and can break off. The danger is sometimes difficult to recognize, said the spokeswoman. Ridge breaks can also trigger avalanches. In this case, however, it was not an avalanche accident, according to the police.