Two German tourists were in for a shock when they arrived in Paris. They found streets full of garbage and run-down buildings. They recorded their reactions in a TikTok video.

Lea Oetiker

Vacations in Paris? Always with pleasure. The city of love has so much to offer. But two German vacationers were less enthusiastic about the city when they arrived in the street of their hotel in Paris. Instead of a beautiful hotel in the city center, a dingy suburb awaited them.

They recorded their reactions in a TikTok video:

The video shows them driving down a street in a car. It is littered with garbage, broken furniture and mattresses. The facades of the houses are also very run-down.

The two women in the video are horrified: "Well, I don't have any words for it either..." "Jenny! What did you book?" says the young woman in the video. "Just no words" "Was there a civil war here? What's going on here?"

"Do you think we can still change the booking?"

As the area around the hotel seems unsafe, the tourist asks her friend: "Jenny, I'm shocked! Do you think we can still change the booking?"

The affected Jenny writes on TikTok that the hotel only cost 50 euros per person.

In the comments, however, TikTok users are not quite so surprised. "You can be glad that these people didn't wreck your car," commented one user. Another asks: "Are you still alive?" - Or: "Take care of your organs."

The comments have since been deactivated.