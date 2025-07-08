Mallorca is a popular vacation destination for Germans. Clara Margais/dpa

A German man tries to jump into the pool from his balcony in Mallorca. The 20-year-old falls and dies.

A German vacationer has died on Mallorca after falling from a balcony. The young man succumbed to his injuries at Son Espases Hospital in Palma, reported the digital newspaper "Crónica Balear" on the Spanish Mediterranean island.

A spokeswoman for the hospital confirmed the death when asked by the German Press Agency.

The tourist, who was around 20 years old, fell from the balcony of his hotel room on Saturday night. He died on Sunday, as has now become known. According to previous findings, the young man apparently wanted to jump from the balcony into the hotel pool. "Witnesses told us that the holidaymaker wanted to jump into the pool from the balcony. However, as the investigation is still ongoing, we cannot say for sure," explained a police spokesperson.

No further information is yet available on the identity, age and place of origin of the deceased. Spanish media report that the man was partying with a large group of German tourists at the so-called Ballermann on Playa de Palma. At around two o'clock in the morning, he had apparently returned drunk with a friend to the hotel, which is about one kilometer from the party mile.

The "balconing" had already claimed many lives

According to the friend, all he heard was the crash. Other members of the tour group immediately rushed to help the casualty. The young man suffered a cardiac arrest, but was initially resuscitated by the emergency services. He eventually succumbed to his serious injuries in hospital.

So-called "balconying" - risky jumps from hotel balconies into pools or neighboring rooms - has long been a serious problem on Mallorca, particularly in the British party stronghold of Magaluf to the west of Palma. There, targeted awareness campaigns have succeeded in significantly reducing the number of accidents. In Playa de Palma, on the other hand, serious incidents continue to occur. There were also fatal accidents there last year.