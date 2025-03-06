A 22-year-old woman offered her baby "as a gift" on "classified ads". IMAGO

A young mother from Germany offered her child for free on "classified ads". The police and the youth welfare office responded immediately.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 22-year-old mother from Germany offered her ten-month-old baby as a gift on "classified ads". Including shipping costs of 6.75 euros.

The ad was reported by several users.

The youth welfare office and the police responded immediately. The child is fine. Show more

On Saturday evening, a mother offered her ten-month-old baby on "Kleinanzeigen", a platform similar to Tutti or Ricardo - "to give away". The 22-year-old from Cuxhaven in Lower Saxony went on to write that the child was "very naughty". She even offered shipping for 6.75 euros. The boy could be seen in the published photo.

Several users reported the ad. The police and the youth welfare office intervened immediately, as "Bild" writes.

Police spokesman Stephan Hertz confirms the operation: "The mother's address was given in the ad, so we were able to act immediately." Together with the youth welfare office, the officers drove to the family's home.

Police: "This is a joke in bad taste"

There, the emergency services met the mother, the 20-year-old father and the baby. The boy was fine and there were no signs that the child's welfare could be in danger.

However, the police were stunned: "This is one of the most tasteless jokes I have ever seen," said Hertz.

According to the mother, the complaint was a joke. She had never seriously intended to give up her child. She admits to having placed the ad herself.

The 22-year-old is not facing any criminal prosecution, as the baby was not actually for sale. However, the family is still being monitored by the youth welfare office. The ad was deleted the same evening.