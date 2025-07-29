Despite massive criticism - zoo kills healthy baboons - Gallery The zoo has now put its plans into action - despite harsh criticism from animal welfare and animal rights organizations. (archive picture) Image: dpa Activists forced their way into the closed zoo on Tuesday. Image: dpa The zoo remained closed on Tuesday. Image: dpa Despite massive criticism - zoo kills healthy baboons - Gallery The zoo has now put its plans into action - despite harsh criticism from animal welfare and animal rights organizations. (archive picture) Image: dpa Activists forced their way into the closed zoo on Tuesday. Image: dpa The zoo remained closed on Tuesday. Image: dpa

The protests were huge. Nevertheless, Nuremberg Zoo saw no other option: twelve baboons were killed due to lack of space. Now criminal charges are imminent.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nuremberg Zoo killed twelve baboons on Tuesday.

It was announced in the morning that the zoo would remain closed.

The baboon enclosure has been overcrowded for a long time. Show more

Nuremberg Zoo has killed twelve baboons due to a lack of space. This was announced by the zoo on Tuesday afternoon. In the view of animal welfare and animal rights organizations, the killing of the monkeys violates the Animal Welfare Act. Pro Wildlife, the German Animal Welfare Association and the German Legal Society for Animal Protection Law announced that they will now press charges.

The zoo had already announced its intention to kill surplus baboons in February 2024. Sharp criticism came from animal rights and animal welfare organizations. The protests had recently become increasingly loud.

According to the police, activists forced their way into the zoo through a gate on Tuesday. Some of them stuck to the ground. The police arrested them temporarily. The zoo had surprisingly announced in the morning that it would remain closed that day "for operational reasons". The organization Animal Rebellion then called for a protest action against the killing of the baboons in front of the entrance.

Release and prevention were not possible

The baboon enclosure has been overcrowded for a long time. According to the zoo, more than 40 animals were living in the enclosure, but it is only designed for 25 adult monkeys plus young animals. This led to an increase in conflicts in which the animals injured themselves.

In the end, the zoo said it saw no other option than to kill some of the animals. It was not possible to give surplus animals to other facilities, explained director Dag Encke. A contraceptive implanted in the females had not had the desired effect. Releasing them back into the wild or further expansion of the enclosure were also out of the question.

Is an example being made?

Animal welfare and animal rights organizations, on the other hand, believe the problems are homemade. "What we feared has happened: Healthy animals had to die because a zoo bred irresponsibly for decades and failed to develop sustainable solutions," announced Pro Wildlife. "This killing was avoidable and is illegal in our view."

The animal welfare association spoke of a breach of taboo. "The responsibility for animals that are kept and bred in zoos does not end where it becomes inconvenient in terms of space, finances or organization," it said.

The organizations also fear that the killing of the baboons could be just the beginning. "A dangerous example is being set with the baboons - it will not remain with this one species once this practice of killing unwanted zoo animals is established," said Laura Zodrow from Pro Wildlife. She is therefore calling for politicians to tighten the legal framework for zoos and their breeding programs.

Common practice?

According to the Animal Welfare Association, the killing of animals in zoos is "common practice". In many zoos, special food animals are bred that are intended as meals for lions, tigers and other carnivores. However, surplus zoo animals are also killed and fed.

Nevertheless, such cases make the headlines time and again, such as the killing of Marius the giraffe at Copenhagen Zoo in 2014 or that of a zebra in Leipzig in 2023.

Nuremberg Zoo also regularly feeds specially bred food animals, as well as endangered Somali wild donkeys and Prince Alfred deer for space reasons - and informs the public about this on display boards. Director Dag Encke explains why there is such an outcry about the baboons: they are monkeys, close relatives of humans.