Volodymyr Selenskyj and Friedrich Merz in Berlin. Photo: Kay Nietfeld/dpa Keystone

Germany and Ukraine, which is engaged in a defensive struggle against Russia, are further expanding their military and political cooperation. This was agreed by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky at German-Ukrainian government consultations in Berlin.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A cooperation agreement on defense cooperation and a declaration of intent to promote reconstruction and the resilience of industry were signed. In addition, bilateral relations were raised to the level of a strategic partnership, said Merz.

Cooperation in the field of armaments also strengthens Europe

According to the German head of government, further comprehensive support services were agreed. This concerns air defense, long-range weapons, drones and artillery ammunition. There will also be an exchange of digital combat data for the development of new weapons systems. "What we are doing in this cooperation is not only beneficial for the defense of Ukraine. It is also of particular benefit to us, for our security," emphasized Merz.

"Because no army in Europe has been as tested in combat in recent decades as Ukraine. No society has become more resilient than Ukraine. No defense industry has become more innovative than Ukraine's," said Merz. "With our support, we are simultaneously strengthening German and European defense capabilities and our industrial base."

Merz pledges renewed support for EU accession

The Christian Democrat assured Ukraine of Germany's continued support on its path to joining the EU. "Germany supports this goal, even if we both know that we cannot fully implement it in the short term," said Merz. But Ukraine's accession "would be a strategically important step towards more security and more prosperity in Europe".

The government in Berlin is encouraging Ukraine to "push ahead with reforms in the country even more strongly, especially in areas such as the fight against corruption and the rule of law", said the Chancellor. "Because the effort is worth it. Every further step in this direction is a step further towards Europe. And I want to emphasize this in particular in our common interest between Europe and Ukraine."

Selenskyj thanked Merz for his support and reiterated his desire for full membership. "We need neither an EU light nor a Nato light for us." The European Union and NATO also need Ukraine as a "fully-fledged partner".

Hungary should quickly clear the way for 90 billion in aid

Following the election victory of Hungarian opposition leader Peter Magyar, Merz urged a quick release of the 90 billion euro EU loan for Ukraine, which the country had previously blocked. "The funds for military support must now be disbursed quickly," he said. Ukraine urgently needs the money. Ukraine would then also be able to finance its defense in the long term. "Russia should take this seriously," added Merz.

The Conservative chancellor added that the EU would also decide on the 20th package of sanctions against Russia with the same goal in mind, thereby further increasing the pressure on Russia.

Selenskyj also emphasized that his country urgently needed EU aid. For example, Ukraine could build twice as many drones as it needs itself. "It lacks the finances to fully utilize these production capacities. And that is why it is also important that this 90 billion loan for Ukraine is no longer blocked as quickly as possible."