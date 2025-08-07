Alexander Dobrindt (CSU), German Interior Minister, arrives at the start of the Federal Cabinet meeting at the Chancellery. Keystone/Michael Kappeler

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt has announced an extension of border controls beyond September.

Germany's Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt has announced that increased border controls and refoulement will continue beyond September.

This has been met with international criticism, as Germany is part of the Schengen area.

The German government is also planning further deportations to Afghanistan and Syria. Show more

"We will continue to maintain border controls," said Dobrindt in the "Table.Today" podcast. There will be both controls and deportations beyond September, he said.

Shortly after the new government of the sister parties CDU and CSU - known as the Union - and the Social Democrats (SPD) took office in May, Dobrindt ordered Germany to tighten the previously sporadic controls at its borders. This had led to massive criticism in some neighboring countries. Germany is part of the Schengen area, which actually provides for open borders as long as the EU's external borders are protected.

Deportations to Afghanistan and Syria

Further deportations are also currently being worked on. "We are working on organizing further deportation flights to Afghanistan and Syria," said Dobrindt. This is "absolutely necessary" in order to ensure that - starting with criminals - people who cannot and should not stay in Germany are returned to their home countries.

In mid-July, the German government deported 81 Afghan criminals to their country of origin on a charter flight. It was only the second flight of its kind since the Islamist Taliban took power in August 2021.

In the coalition agreement, the CDU/CSU and SPD had agreed to deport people to Syria as well as Afghanistan. Since the beginning of the civil war there in 2011, hundreds of thousands of Syrians have fled to Germany. Even after the fall of long-time ruler Bashar al-Assad, the security situation there has remained precarious.