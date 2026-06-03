Germany's candidacy for a seat on the powerful United Nations Security Council has failed resoundingly. In the election in New York, Germany was defeated by Portugal and Austria in the first round of voting, according to the President of the UN General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock.

Germany has already been represented on the Security Council six times, most recently in 2019 and 2020. Traditionally, Berlin runs for the Security Council every eight years. According to diplomats, Germany has never failed in a candidacy before.

Germany only received 104 votes. Baerbock said that 127 votes would have been required for the necessary two-thirds majority. Portugal received 134 votes and Austria 131. The world organization has a total of 193 member states. Afghanistan and Venezuela are currently not entitled to vote.

For Chancellor Friedrich Merz and his Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (both CDU, campaign slogan: "Foreign policy from a single source"), the failure also represents a major setback in their efforts to position Germany as a more important player on the international stage than in previous years. Wadephul had tried hard to convince wobbly candidates and avoid embarrassment due to the expected nail-biter in the final meters in New York. He did not succeed.

Defeat in New York after a difficult election campaign

The German candidacy was under difficult circumstances right from the start: Berlin only entered the election campaign in 2020, later than Lisbon and Vienna. Germany's stance on the Gaza war was also met with criticism, as was its cautious response to the Israeli attack on Iran and the USA's actions in Venezuela.

Wadephul takes selfies with Austria and Portugal

The Federal Foreign Minister had appeared relaxed before the election. Before the voting process began, he took selfies in the UN General Assembly chamber with his colleague from Austria and his colleague from Portugal, Beate Meinl-Reisinger and Paulo Rangel.

Immediately before the vote, the Federal Foreign Minister told journalists: "We are going into this vote with confidence, with good feelings." The competitors Austria and Portugal "have had a fair and good debate with us". Regardless of the election result, both countries are "really close European states and governments".

German government had been counting on a stronger role

Merz and Wadephul had hoped that with a seat on the Security Council, Berlin could play a stronger role, for example in the search for solutions in the Ukraine war or for the future of the Gaza Strip. Wadephul has repeatedly emphasized that the UN and its Security Council should be the central institutions in the search for political solutions to wars and conflicts.

Only the Security Council can make decisions that are binding on UN member states under international law. It can impose sanctions, decide on arms embargoes, send peacekeeping troops (so-called blue helmets) or authorize military operations.

Impact on German UN involvement?

However, the Security Council was paralyzed by the sometimes conflicting interests of its permanent members, for example during the war in Ukraine and for a long time in connection with Israel's war in the Gaza Strip. Even in the current conflict over the Strait of Hormuz, the body hardly plays a role due to conflicts of interest. The permanent representatives are the nuclear powers China, France, Great Britain, Russia and the USA. Ten other seats are filled on a rotating basis for two years at a time.

Germany's failure to win a seat on the Security Council should not mean that the German government will reduce its commitment to the world organization. However, critics are likely to complain more loudly than before that Germany spends a lot of money on the UN but is not given sufficient consideration when it comes to the allocation of important posts.

Germany as the second most important contributor

The German government had stated that a stronger role for Germany was in line with its international weight and financial contributions to the UN. After the USA, China and Japan, Germany is the largest donor in terms of membership fees. If the budget for blue helmet missions and voluntary payments are included, they are number two.

Germany had run for one of two vacant seats in the "Western Europe and Others" regional group for the years 2027/2028. Wadephul had already traveled to New York on Thursday in order to promote his candidacy at various meetings with representatives of wobbly candidates from Friday onwards. In the end, however, this effort did not help.

Austria and Portugal on the Security Council for two years

Portugal, an EU and NATO member, is now joining the Council. The country has historically and culturally close relations with African and Latin American countries. During the election campaign, the country had spoken out in favor of a more transparent and representative Security Council, among other things. For Austria, which is not a NATO member, its neutrality could have paid off - Russia, China and their partners, for example, could see it as a more comfortable party at the table. The country is also home to one of the UN's headquarters.