Germany fails resoundingly in UN Security Council election - Gallery German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on his way to the election for the UN Security Council at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Image: dpa Campaigning against friends: Foreign Minister Wadephul with his counterpart from Austria, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, and his Portuguese counterpart Paulo Rangel. Image: dpa Wadephul at the announcement of the election results for the UN Security Council. Image: dpa Germany fails resoundingly in UN Security Council election - Gallery German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on his way to the election for the UN Security Council at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Image: dpa Campaigning against friends: Foreign Minister Wadephul with his counterpart from Austria, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, and his Portuguese counterpart Paulo Rangel. Image: dpa Wadephul at the announcement of the election results for the UN Security Council. Image: dpa

In the end, the election to the Security Council was not even a nail-biter: Austria and Portugal won by a wide margin. The German opposition sees a defeat for "Foreign Chancellor" Merz.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Out in the first round of voting: Germany's candidacy for a seat on the UN Security Council has failed resoundingly.

Germany was defeated by Austria and Portugal.

For Wadephul and Chancellor Merz, this is a setback in their efforts to position Germany more strongly on the international stage again. Show more

Germany's candidacy for a seat on the powerful United Nations Security Council has failed resoundingly. Germany was defeated by Portugal and Austria in the first round of voting in New York, as announced by the President of the UN General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock. Germany has already been represented on the Security Council six times, most recently in 2019 and 2020. According to diplomats, Germany has never failed in a candidacy before. Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul announced an in-depth analysis of the reasons for the failure.

Germany only received 104 votes. Baerbock said that 127 votes would have been required for the necessary two-thirds majority. Portugal received 134 votes, Austria 131 votes. The world organization has a total of 193 member states. Afghanistan and Venezuela are currently not entitled to vote.

For Chancellor Friedrich Merz and his Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, the failure represents a major setback in their efforts to position Germany more strongly as an important player on the international stage. Since Friday in New York, Wadephul had been trying to persuade wobbly candidates and avoid embarrassment. He did not succeed.

Merz: Remain a reliable pillar of the multilateral system

Merz assured that Germany would continue to assume its responsibility in the United Nations. "The tasks assigned to us in the United Nations will not change as a result of this outcome," he explained in Berlin. "Germany remains a reliable pillar of the multilateral system. We bear this responsibility with determination."

In response to a question from journalists, Wadephul revealed that he had thought about personal consequences if the German bid failed - but had then rejected these thoughts. He had "certainly asked myself some time ago whether I needed to think about further questions", he said. However, he added that the election result had developed over a longer period of time and added: "And I personally have nothing to blame myself for."

"The result is a real disappointment and it is a bitter defeat," admitted Wadephul. His power of persuasion and that of "all those who are internationally involved in the Federal Government will not be increased by this result". He will continue to advocate that Germany remains involved in the UN and does not withdraw out of disappointment. The minister had previously expressed his hopes - and took selfies with the opposing candidates from Austria and Portugal before the ballot.

When asked whether Germany would now apply for the next vacant seats in its regional group in combat candidacies for the Security Council, Wadephul said that the normal application cycle was the eight-year cycle. There is "much to suggest that we will stick to this". For 2029/30, Australia and Finland are running for the two seats in the relevant regional group. Two countries have also already declared their candidacies for all possible further candidacies up to the mid-2030s. For the 2035/36 election period, only Sweden has so far declared its intention to run.

Opposition speaks of embarrassment for Merz

In Berlin, Left Party leader Ines Schwerdtner spoke of a "defeat for the so-called Foreign Chancellor Friedrich Merz". She told "T-Online" that it was also the receipt for the fact that Germany had kept its mouth shut in the decisive conflicts of the day and had not clearly named breaches of international law. AfD leader Alice Weidel attested Merz another "disgrace".

After the USA, China and Japan, Germany is the largest donor in terms of membership fees. If you add the budget for blue helmet missions and voluntary payments, they are number two. Following Germany's failure to win a seat on the Security Council, critics are now likely to complain even more loudly that the German government spends a lot of money on the UN but is not given sufficient consideration when it comes to the allocation of important posts.

Defeat in New York after a difficult election campaign

The German candidacy was difficult from the outset: Berlin only entered the election campaign in 2020, later than Lisbon and Vienna. Germany's stance on the Gaza war was also met with criticism, as was its cautious response to the Israeli attack on Iran and the USA's actions in Venezuela. SPD parliamentary group deputy leader Siemtje Möller, for example, called for the German government to take a clearer stance on international conflicts as a consequence of the failed election.

Wadephul, on the other hand, saw Germany's clear stance on the war in Ukraine as a reason for its non-inclusion in the UN body: it was no secret that Russia had campaigned against Germany's candidacy.

Only in the Security Council can resolutions with binding effect under international law be passed for the UN member states. It can impose sanctions, decide on arms embargoes, send peacekeeping troops (so-called blue helmets) or authorize military operations.

Security Council paralyzed

However, the Security Council was paralyzed by the sometimes conflicting interests of its permanent members, for example during the war in Ukraine and for a long time in connection with Israel's war in the Gaza Strip. The permanent representatives are the nuclear powers China, France, Great Britain, Russia and the USA.

From 2027, Austria and Portugal will be joined on the UN Security Council by Zimbabwe, Kyrgyzstan, Trinidad and Tobago as well as Bahrain, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Latvia and Liberia, which were already elected in 2025. Each year, five of the ten non-permanent seats are filled for two years.