There are millions of euros worth of holes in Germany's social security coffers: can they really be plugged by cutting the citizen's income? This was the subject of a heated discussion on Maybrit Illner on Thursday evening.

Sven Ziegler

When Heidi Reichinnek (Left Party parliamentary group leader) and CDU politician Jens Spahn meet, a heated debate is inevitable. Especially when it comes to topics such as the German social system. In fact, the clash was not long in coming on the first "Maybrit Illner" show after the summer break on the question: "Who will save the welfare state?".

Even in the opening round, it became clear that there are not only billions in gaps in the coffers for care and health insurance, unemployment insurance and pensions. The rifts between the two parties are also deep: "We need growth in order to be able to afford the social system," argued Jens Spahn. In order to create the framework conditions for this, the government has started with taxes. The next step would be to reduce energy costs and cut red tape.

Reichinnek accuses Spahn: "They are looking for scapegoats"

"The discussion that we cannot afford the social system is not true," the Left Party politician promptly refuted, "we cannot afford social injustice." With the announced reforms, the federal government would be making savings on the backs of those who have the least. "Here we go," Reichinnek said when the CDU/CSU chairman mentioned the citizen's income. In this area, Chancellor Merz had called for cuts of ten percent and thus around five billion euros a year.

Left-wing politician Heidi Reichinnek countered CDU leader Jens Spahn with a number of accusations on the subject of citizens' income. ZDF

"Anyone who can work but doesn't take a job is not one of the weakest," argued Spahn, following the line of his party leader. "We've seen this before," Reichinnek was not impressed. She found it fascinating that Spahn was getting carried away with just a few people. She would like to see a similar passion for better daycare conditions and other supportive measures.

Instead of holding sham debates about cuts, it would make more sense to increase the minimum wage or introduce inheritance tax, she accused him of not caring about the people. No one would benefit from cutting the citizen's allowance. Yes, justice - Spahn disagreed. "I can buy a lot for that," Reichinnek countered cynically and accused him: "You're looking for scapegoats, I'm looking for solutions!" She went on to rant that if people "don't have a penny left from cuts to the citizen's income for the few, why are you against the minimum wage, which is poverty-proof? That would have really helped people. Then the mood would also be better."

Savings debate or a question of justice? Reichinnek and Spahn are at odds

However, this was by no means the last word in this discussion: It was "first and foremost a question of justice", Spahn was finally able to say "two sentences at a time". The citizen's income would cause the greatest loss of trust in the country, partly because half of the recipients are not German citizens - and this "sense of justice can be either talked away or addressed". He therefore advocates setting the right incentives, introducing sanction regimes and tackling the social abuse of the system. In short: it is not so much a debate about savings, but about justice.

"Where there is abuse, it must be addressed," said economist Jens Südekum, jumping to Spahn's side. When it comes to the potential savings from cuts in this area, however, expectations must be tempered. Half of the current 5.5 million adult recipients of citizen's allowance are already in training or work. If they want to work more, this will be deducted from the citizen's income and then there will be nothing left of "1 euro gross more net".

Jens Spahn emphasized: "Now is not the time to raise taxes." ZDF

Südekum called for better coordination between the individual social systems. In addition, 90 percent of the 1.7 million unemployed recipients of citizen's allowance have no training, are ill or lack language skills. Bringing them into the labor market under pressure is not a sustainable solution. More intensive support is needed here, but this costs money.

"Spiegel" man Feldenkirchen sees "task of the century" for the government

According to Jens Südekum, there is no getting around a reform of the citizens' allowance. However, in order to plug the largest budget gap in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany, "growth is the be-all and end-all": "The first association is not to cut back, but to ensure that a lot of money is spent wisely." He believes that the special investment fund and the lifting of the debt brake are important steps in this direction. What is needed now is an "autumn of reforms" in the sense of "cutting red tape and speeding things up", he demanded.

He also expects a lot from this investment program, emphasized "Spiegel" journalist Markus Feldenkirchen and pointed out: "It was easy to agree on spending, but the massive reform of contribution-financed social insurance is a task of the century." However, the coalition has pushed back the timetable for taking these steps. However, these must be made future-proof, he emphasized, "the CDU/CSU must jump over the shadow and finally dare to tackle wealth and inheritance tax." That would be a "huge opportunity for this government (...) to take this drool away from the AfD", he said.

Jens Spahn makes it clear: "Now is not the time to raise taxes"

The unequal distribution of wealth in the country is the real core of the feeling of injustice in the country, Heidi Reichinnek pointed out. "What is fair," she said, "if people have a minimum wage that is not fair to the poor?" There is a discrepancy between the wealthy few and the working masses: Germany is a "high-tax country for wages, but not for wealth".

Performance and work are taxed too heavily in Germany, agreed her economist Südekum and recommended taxing unearned inheritance in particular. However, this is a matter for the federal states. "An important condition is the transfer of companies without loss of substance," Spahn interjected, opening a door - but not for wealth tax, as he emphasized. Even though he admitted that the distribution of wealth was a problem.

Nevertheless, it became clear after Spahn's speech that patience is required. He only held out the prospect of tax reform in the middle of the legislative period: "Now is not the time to raise taxes." This was agreed in the coalition agreement and the parties want to focus on this program. "We need staying power, but then we will regain trust," said Spahn with conviction.