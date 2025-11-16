Right-wing extremists demonstrate in Berlin-Friedrichshain (archive photo). KEYSTONE

535 right-wing extremists are at large despite German arrest warrants. More than a hundred of them have fled abroad. Around a third of them are wanted for violent crimes.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The German police are currently looking for 535 right-wing extremists with a total of 714 outstanding arrest warrants.

At least 115 of these people are abroad, including 20 in Poland and 13 in Austria.

39 of the wanted right-wing extremists abroad are being prosecuted for violent crimes. Show more

The German police are currently searching for 535 right-wing extremists with outstanding arrest warrants. A total of 714 arrest warrants have not yet been executed against the right-wing extremists, as reported by the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) newspapers, citing an answer from the Federal Ministry of the Interior to a minor question from the left-wing parliamentary group in the Bundestag.

According to the report, 115 wanted neo-Nazis are abroad, 20 of them in Poland and 13 in Austria alone. 39 of these right-wing extremists who have moved abroad are wanted for violent crimes.

"The number of outstanding arrest warrants against right-wing extremists has been at a worryingly high level for years," said Clara Bünger, a member of the Left Party's domestic policy group, to the RND newspapers. "The authorities cannot continue to stand idly by and watch, but must make the problem a priority."