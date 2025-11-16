  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Xenophobes flee abroad Germany searches for over 500 right-wing extremists - in vain

SDA

16.11.2025 - 08:02

Right-wing extremists demonstrate in Berlin-Friedrichshain (archive photo).
Right-wing extremists demonstrate in Berlin-Friedrichshain (archive photo).
KEYSTONE

535 right-wing extremists are at large despite German arrest warrants. More than a hundred of them have fled abroad. Around a third of them are wanted for violent crimes.

Keystone-SDA

16.11.2025, 08:02

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The German police are currently looking for 535 right-wing extremists with a total of 714 outstanding arrest warrants.
  • At least 115 of these people are abroad, including 20 in Poland and 13 in Austria.
  • 39 of the wanted right-wing extremists abroad are being prosecuted for violent crimes.
Show more

The German police are currently searching for 535 right-wing extremists with outstanding arrest warrants. A total of 714 arrest warrants have not yet been executed against the right-wing extremists, as reported by the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) newspapers, citing an answer from the Federal Ministry of the Interior to a minor question from the left-wing parliamentary group in the Bundestag.

According to the report, 115 wanted neo-Nazis are abroad, 20 of them in Poland and 13 in Austria alone. 39 of these right-wing extremists who have moved abroad are wanted for violent crimes.

"The number of outstanding arrest warrants against right-wing extremists has been at a worryingly high level for years," said Clara Bünger, a member of the Left Party's domestic policy group, to the RND newspapers. "The authorities cannot continue to stand idly by and watch, but must make the problem a priority."

More from the department

Russia. Zelensky announces trip to Europe with new contracts

RussiaZelensky announces trip to Europe with new contracts

Great Britain. British government wants to drastically tighten asylum rules

Great BritainBritish government wants to drastically tighten asylum rules

Politics. Dozens injured during protests in Mexico City

PoliticsDozens injured during protests in Mexico City