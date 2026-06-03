Despite increasing hostilities in the Ukraine war, the German government assumes that talks with Russia on an end to the war can take place in the coming months.

ARCHIVE - French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) and Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, meet in The Hague at the delegation hotel on the sidelines of the NATO summit for trilateral talks in the E3 format. Photo: Kay Nietfeld/dpa

"A window is slowly opening for talks between the European side and Russia," according to government circles. "However, the tough fighting of the last few days shows that it is likely to take months, not weeks."

Who could lead the talks for the Europeans is currently being discussed on the European side. It must be a format that is as capable of action as possible and is seen as legitimate by the Europeans. "There is a lot to suggest that the E3 will continue to play an important role in this."

Europeans now only on the sidelines

Germany, Great Britain and France are referred to as the E3. This group was already involved in efforts to end the war last year through talks with the USA and Ukraine. However, the talks between Russia and Ukraine were moderated by the USA without the Europeans.

In the meantime, however, the Americans' efforts have come to a standstill. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently said that, from the US perspective, others could also try to end the war in Ukraine. Against this backdrop, the Europeans are now trying harder to get back into the game. While the USA sees itself as a mediator in the conflict, the Europeans are clearly on the side of Ukraine, i.e. they are a party to the conflict.

External negotiator unlikely

It is now considered very unlikely that the 27 EU member states will appoint a negotiator who is not part of a government. This already became clear last week at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Cyprus. There, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas warned against further discussions: "It is a trap that Russia is trying to lure us into."

Russia's President Vladimir Putin had previously brought 82-year-old former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder into the discussion, who is friends with Putin and worked as a lobbyist for Russian energy companies after his time in government. Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and former ECB head Mario Draghi have also been mentioned.

Government in Berlin relies on "clear political compass"

From a German perspective, the further process requires a "clear political compass" and a "clear vision". The aim is to proceed in agreement with Ukraine and in the greatest possible coordination among the Europeans and "as coordinated as possible" with the USA.

Several summit meetings are scheduled for June and July at which the topic could play a role. Next week, the G7 of the economically strong Western democracies will meet first, followed by the EU at top level. The NATO summit in Turkey will follow at the beginning of July.