According to Federal Councillor Beat Jans' Department of Justice, the measures have not been agreed with Switzerland. sda

The new German government is planning stricter border controls. This has met with criticism in Switzerland, as the measure violates the law. Justice Minister Beat Jans is now calling for talks.

From Switzerland's point of view, the rejections violate the law.

The new German government under Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced stricter border controls immediately after the election. On his first day in office, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt declared at a media conference in Berlin that police presence at the borders would be increased in the coming days.

Dobrindt is thus revoking an order from 2015 that made it easier for asylum seekers to enter Germany. In future, thousands of additional police officers are to turn more people away at the border. Pregnant women, children and other members of vulnerable groups will not be turned back, said Dobrindt.

The measures were particularly well received in the federal state of Baden-Württemberg, which borders Switzerland. The interior minister there said that increased controls were an effective means of limiting migration.

Alexander Dobrindt claimed that neighboring countries had been informed of the measures, but Switzerland does not appear to have been involved. The Department of Justice expressed regret on X about the lack of consultation and emphasized that systematic refoulement would be against the law.

Systematische Zurückweisungen an der Grenze verstossen aus Sicht der Schweiz gegen geltendes Recht. Die Schweiz bedauert, dass Deutschland diese Massnahmen ohne Absprache getroffen hat. Die Schweizer Behörden beobachten die Auswirkungen und prüfen gegebenenfalls Massnahmen. 1/4 — EJPD - DFJP - DFGP (@EJPD_DFJP_DFGP) May 7, 2025

Switzerland is monitoring the situation closely and will examine measures if necessary. Justice Minister Beat Jans has called for a meeting at ministerial level, but has yet to receive a response from Germany.

