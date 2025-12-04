A man in California has discovered an unexpected roommate: a 250-kilogram black bear has made itself at home under his house.

Dominik Müller

A 250-kilogram black bear has taken up residence under a house in California.

The bear has been living there for over a week now and shows no signs of leaving the property voluntarily.

The homeowner fears that the bear might react aggressively if he tries to drive it away. Show more

In June, Ken J. Johnson discovered that the crawl space of his home in Altadena, California, was a mess. Bricks were broken out. The entryway was torn to shreds.

In response, the 63-year-old installed a surveillance camera and waited to catch the mysterious vandal in the act. Last week, the time had come: on November 25, Johnson discovered a 250-kilogram black bear that had taken shelter under his house.

"That was the first thing I saw when I woke up and looked at my cell phone," he said in an interview with the television station "ABC" on Wednesday. "The camera had gone off and a bear had crawled out."

"Don't know if I want him to come out"

A crawl space is a low cavity under a building that can only be accessed by crawling. It is mainly used for laying pipes and power cables.

The bear has already been occupying the property for more than a week - and is not thinking about leaving: "I think the longer he stays there, the more comfortable he will feel, and then it will never end," says Johnson.

In the meantime, Johnson has sought advice from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and law enforcement officials. The plan: block off the crawl space with sandbags. However, he also has doubts: "Yesterday I thought: 'I don't know if I want him to come out'. What if he panics? He seems to be getting more and more irritable."