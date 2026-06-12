ARCHIVE – A reticulated python at a reptile sanctuary for exotic animals in Munich (Germany). Photo: Felix Hörhager/dpa/Archive photo Keystone

A 44-year-old woman has fallen victim to a reticulated python on a plantation in Indonesia. The constrictor, nearly eight meters long, attacked the woman and killed her. When her husband found her, part of her body was already in the reptile’s mouth.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 44-year-old woman was attacked and killed by a reticulated python on the Indonesian island of Taliabu.

Her husband found the nearly eight-meter-long snake as it was already trying to devour her body.

Reticulated pythons are among the largest snake species in the world and are commonly found in rural regions of Indonesia. Show more

A massive reticulated python proved fatal for a woman in Indonesia: The 44-year-old was attacked and killed by the nearly eight-meter-long constrictor on a plantation on the island of Taliabu in North Maluku province.

When her husband found her, part of her body was already in the reptile’s mouth, as local police chief Adnan Kashogi confirmed to CNN Indonesia. Reticulated pythons are among the largest snake species in the world.

Any help came too late

According to authorities, the woman had gone to a nearby plantation on Tuesday to herd cattle but did not return. When her husband went looking for her, he discovered the 7.8-meter-long python wrapped around his wife’s body, attempting to devour her. The man killed the animal with a sharp tool and freed his wife, Kashogi said. However, any help came too late.

Reticulated pythons are commonly found in Indonesia in forests, on plantations, and in rural areas. There have been previous cases in which people—especially in remote regions—have been killed or even devoured by these giant snakes.

More videos from this section