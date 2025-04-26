The faithful and visitors line up in front of St. Peter's Basilica to bid farewell to Pope Francis. Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa Keystone

Pope Francis begins his last journey on Saturday morning. Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected for the service and the funeral procession.

The funeral mass for Pope Francis will take place today in Rome under immense security precautions and in front of many state guests. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the requiem for the pontiff, who died on Easter Monday at the age of 88, in St. Peter's Square and the surrounding streets from 10.00 am.

Afterwards, the coffin will be driven from the Vatican through the streets of Rome to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore. The funeral will take place there in private. Afterwards, the focus will shift to the approaching conclave and the search for a successor.

Trump landed in Rome in the evening

More than 160 delegations have announced their attendance at the funeral service in front of St. Peter's Basilica. Among them is US President Donald Trump - it is the first trip abroad of his second term in office. He and his wife Melania landed at Fiumicino Airport on Friday evening and spent the night in the residence of the American ambassador. Large parts of the city have been cordoned off or are being specially guarded due to the large number of state guests.

Officially, there were no political meetings on the agenda for Trump in Rome. However, it is to be expected that there will be talks with other heads of state or government around the funeral service. Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni already received the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Friday. French President Emmanuel Macron and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are also in Rome.

Is Selensky coming or not?

The German delegation will be led by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The caretaker Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Bundestag President Julia Klöckner (CDU) are also part of the group.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj had actually also registered to attend. However, following a serious wave of attacks by the Russian military against his country with at least twelve deaths in Kiev, he indicated that he would probably not be able to make it to Rome. It is important that he is in Ukraine, he said. The question of whether he will come is currently occupying politicians away from the funeral.

It only became clear on Saturday morning that Zelensky was coming. The Ukrainian president arrives in Rome shortly before 8 a.m. to attend the funeral service.

The top politicians sit in St. Peter's Square to the side of the altar in front of which Francis' coffin is placed. The coffin was closed in a small ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica on Friday evening. A white silk cloth was placed over the face of the deceased beforehand.

In accordance with the Catholic rite, coins from the pontificate and a curriculum vitae of the Pope were also placed in the coffin. It reads: "Francis left everyone an admirable testimony of humanity, holy living and universal fatherhood." He always had an open ear for those left behind and the outcasts of society.

Vatican counts 250,000 people at the laying out

On Friday evening, people had the opportunity to bid farewell to Francis, who was still lying in an open coffin, in St. Peter's Basilica until 7.00 pm. According to the Vatican, a total of around 250,000 people came to the basilica on Wednesday to pay their last respects to Francis. Some of them had to wait for hours to do so.

Even more faithful, interested people and onlookers are expected for the funeral service and then the transfer of the coffin to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore. Unlike his predecessors John Paul II and Benedict XVI, Francis has stipulated in his will that he should not be buried in St. Peter's Basilica, but in Santa Maria Maggiore. This was his favorite church, and an icon of the Virgin Mary that he often adored hangs there.

For the journey from St. Peter's Basilica to Santa Maria Maggiore, the funeral procession will pass many famous places in Rome, including the Colosseum and the Roman Forum. After the funeral service and procession through Rome, both of which will be broadcast live around the world, the burial will take place in a small circle and without cameras. Only a few cardinals, relatives and close associates are invited. Francis also wanted some of the poor and homeless to be present. During his lifetime and as Pope, Francis repeatedly stood up for people on the margins of society.