A huge sinkhole in Indonesia is already several hectares in size and is eating up the fields of local farmers. The first video footage now shows the extent of the destruction.

Adrian Kammer

In the Indonesian province of Aceh on the island of Sumatra, a sinkhole continues to expand. After extreme rainfall at the end of last year, the soil became increasingly unstable.

Several hectares of farmland have already subsided. Important areas for growing coffee, chili and sugar cane have been destroyed.

According to Myanmar International TV (MITV), the sinkhole is currently around 100 meters deep and around 30,000 square meters in size.

Crater continues to expand

The gigantic sinkhole has already affected the local infrastructure: a main road was partially torn away and a high-voltage power line had to be rerouted.

The authorities have cordoned off the area as the crater continues to expand.

More videos from the department