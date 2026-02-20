  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Natural disaster in Indonesia Gigantic sinkhole devours plantations - and continues to grow

Adrian Kammer

20.2.2026

A huge sinkhole in Indonesia is already several hectares in size and is eating up the fields of local farmers. The first video footage now shows the extent of the destruction.

20.02.2026, 20:21

20.02.2026, 20:27

In the Indonesian province of Aceh on the island of Sumatra, a sinkhole continues to expand. After extreme rainfall at the end of last year, the soil became increasingly unstable.

Several hectares of farmland have already subsided. Important areas for growing coffee, chili and sugar cane have been destroyed.

According to Myanmar International TV (MITV), the sinkhole is currently around 100 meters deep and around 30,000 square meters in size.

Crater continues to expand

The gigantic sinkhole has already affected the local infrastructure: a main road was partially torn away and a high-voltage power line had to be rerouted.

The authorities have cordoned off the area as the crater continues to expand.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

Water level at record low. A warship from the 17th century suddenly appears

Water level at record lowA warship from the 17th century suddenly appears

Animal stranded in the river. Fishermen climb onto 15-meter whale - and save it

Animal stranded in the riverFishermen climb onto 15-meter whale - and save it