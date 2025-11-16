The largest warship in the world is now in the Caribbean. (archive picture) Bild: dpa

The world's largest warship has arrived in the Caribbean. The USA emphasizes that it wants to fight drug smuggling. But Venezuela sees the military presence as a threatening gesture.

Following deadly US military strikes against alleged drug-smuggling boats, the world's largest warship, the US aircraft carrier "USS Gerald R. Ford", has arrived in the Caribbean. It is joining the forces there to dismantle criminal networks, the US Navy announced. Venezuela sees the strong military presence of the USA as a threatening gesture. Tensions between the countries have increased.

This is how the military justifies the relocation of the aircraft carrier

The US military justifies the transfer of the aircraft carrier from the Mediterranean region to the Caribbean on the instructions of the Pentagon as follows: the deployment is a decisive step to reaffirm the determination with which the USA is protecting its own security. The aircraft carrier had already reached the greater region of the U.S. Southern Command's area of operations days ago. This extends over the Caribbean Sea and waters bordering Central and South America.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth then announced the military operation "Southern Spear". Hegseth, whom the government of US President Donald Trump has been calling Secretary of War for some time, did not name any specific attacks or locations.

The US military has been attacking boats with alleged drug smugglers in the Caribbean and Pacific for weeks. The Pentagon confirmed to Deutsche Presse-Agentur that there had already been 20 attacks with a total of 79 deaths by the beginning of the week. The action has met with international criticism. The United Nations has called on the US government to exercise restraint. Drugs are causing major problems in the USA. The US government blames the flood of drugs on gangs that are also said to come from Venezuela.

Speculation about the US government's intentions

The relocation of the aircraft carrier has fueled speculation as to whether the US government is really concerned with the fight against drug smuggling - and not even with a change of power in Venezuela. The Trump administration accuses head of state Nicolás Maduro of being involved in drug smuggling into the USA. Trump also recently confirmed that he had cleared covert operations by the US foreign intelligence agency CIA in Venezuela.