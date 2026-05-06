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Prime Minister in her underwear Giorgia Meloni defends herself against deepfakes on the internet

SDA

6.5.2026 - 09:45

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni defends herself against fake AI photos of her.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni defends herself against fake AI photos of her.
Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse/AP/dpa

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni defends herself against circulating AI-generated images of her. She warns of the growing danger of deepfakes and calls for more caution when dealing with such content.

Keystone-SDA

06.05.2026, 09:45

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Giorgia Meloni warns against AI-generated fake images of her that are currently circulating and are being used for manipulation.
  • She emphasizes that deepfakes are a dangerous tool that can affect not only her, but basically anyone.
  • Meloni calls on people to check content critically before believing it or spreading it.
Show more

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni goes on the offensive against AI-generated photos of her and calls for responsible behavior.

Various false images of her are currently circulating, which are being passed off as real by "some zealous opponent", writes the politician on X. Meloni links the reference to a picture showing her in her underwear.

"I have to acknowledge that whoever created it, at least in the attached case, actually improved me significantly," she notes. "But the fact remains that people are now really using everything just to attack and invent falsehoods."

But it's not just about her, says Meloni. "Deepfakes are a dangerous tool because they can deceive, manipulate and hit anyone. I can defend myself. Many others can't." That's why one rule should always apply: "First check, then believe, and first believe, then share." What happens to her today can happen to anyone tomorrow.

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