The girl suddenly fell into a crevasse. (symbolic image)

A ten-year-old girl from Serbia has fallen into a crevasse in the Hintertux Glacier ski resort in Tyrol. The skier was part of a training group and, according to the police, had left the marked piste. She was taken to hospital by helicopter.

Sven Ziegler

A dramatic incident occurred on Wednesday in the Hintertux Glacier ski area (Tyrol): A ten-year-old skier from Serbia fell into a crevasse during training.

According to the Tyrolean police, the girl was part of an alpine training group and apparently disregarded the instructions of her trainer. On the way to the training run, she skied into the unsecured ski area on red piste no. 9.

Just a few meters later, the snow collapsed beneath her. The ten-year-old fell into a crevasse and remained lying on a rock around six meters below. An emergency call was made immediately and a complex rescue operation was initiated.

Rescue workers abseiled down into the approximately ten-metre-deep crevasse and were able to rescue the girl after a short time, uninjured but severely hypothermic and with hand pain. She was then flown to hospital by helicopter.

The police are calling it a "stroke of luck".