A family vacation on the Italian Adriatic coast ends in tragedy: A four-year-old Austrian girl drowns in a hotel pool in Milano Marittima. Authorities are now investigating both the father’s conduct and possible safety deficiencies at the hotel complex.

Father in the Crosshairs of the Justice System Girl (4) Drowns in Hotel Pool While on Vacation in Italy

Here's what it's all about A four-year-old Austrian girl drowned in a hotel pool in Milano Marittima.

According to investigators, the girl was left unattended in the water for several minutes.

The judicial authorities are investigating the father and, at the same time, examining whether the hotel violated safety regulations. Summary created with

A tragic swimming accident has shaken the Italian resort town of Milano Marittima. Four-year-old Magdalena K. from Austria died on Sunday in a hotel pool.

According to Italian media reports, the girl was initially playing in the hotel complex’s play area. While her father briefly went back to their room, she left the area unnoticed, as reported by the *Corriere della Sera*. According to investigators, surveillance cameras show her walking through an automatically opening door to the outside and then entering the pool area.

7 to 8 minutes in water

That's where she disappeared. It wasn't until a few minutes later that a group of teenagers spotted the girl lying motionless in the water and raised the alarm. A doctor tried to resuscitate the four-year-old—but to no avail.

Investigators believe the child had been in the water for seven to eight minutes.

What makes this particularly alarming is that the hotel pool was actually closed at the time of the accident. According to current safety regulations, the access gate should have been locked. Nevertheless, the girl apparently managed to enter the pool area.

That is why the authorities are now also investigating whether the hotel complex failed to meet its safety obligations.

Prosecutors are investigating

The Ravenna Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched a preliminary investigation against the father on suspicion of neglect of a minor. At the same time, an investigation is underway into negligent homicide. The aim of the investigations is to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident and determine who may be responsible.

The tragedy is particularly heartbreaking for the family: According to Italian media reports, they had been spending their summer vacations in Milano Marittima for years. On the evening of the day of the accident, they were supposed to have begun their journey home.