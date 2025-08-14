  1. Residential Customers
International manhunt underway Girl abused at Europa-Park - perpetrator lured her out of the baths

Sven Ziegler

14.8.2025

The girl was lured out of the Rulantica water park.
Hans-Joerg Haas/Europa-Park/dpa-tmn

A man lured a child out of the Rulantica water park in Rust and sexually abused her in the forest. Offenburg police are looking for a 31-year-old Romanian man and have launched an international manhunt.

14.08.2025, 13:37

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The perpetrator lured the girl from the Rulantica water park into a wooded area and abused her.
  • The police were able to identify the 31-year-old suspect with the help of video recordings.
  • An arrest warrant has been issued and an international manhunt is underway.
Show more

On Saturday, August 9, 2025, a six-year-old girl lost contact with her parents at the Rulantica water park in Rust. According to the police, a man offered to help with the search. Instead, he took the child to a nearby wooded area where he forced her to perform sexual acts.

After the crime, the perpetrator left the girl alone. She was found around two hours later in Kappel-Grafenhausen, around five kilometers away.

Suspect at large

Investigations by the Offenburg police quickly led to a suspect. By analyzing images and video footage from the water park and in cooperation with Europa-Park, the investigators identified a 31-year-old Romanian national from the region.

At the request of the Freiburg public prosecutor's office, the local court issued a search warrant for his home and an arrest warrant. The suspect has not yet been arrested. The police have launched an international manhunt.

