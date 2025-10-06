Appeal trial in Pelicot case starts in France - Gallery One of the 51 convicted in the Pelicot case is appealing (archive image). Image: dpa Gisele Pelicot has become an icon in the fight against the abuse of women beyond France (archive image). Image: dpa Appeal trial in Pelicot case starts in France - Gallery One of the 51 convicted in the Pelicot case is appealing (archive image). Image: dpa Gisele Pelicot has become an icon in the fight against the abuse of women beyond France (archive image). Image: dpa

In the Gisèle Pelicot abuse case, only one of the convicts is sticking to his appeal. The court in Nîmes is now hearing the 44-year-old's sentence again.

Following the conviction of 51 men in France for the abuse of Gisèle Pelicot, a court will hear the appeal of one man against his sentence for rape from this Monday. The 44-year-old was sentenced to nine years in prison at the end of last year. He was the only one of the initial 17 convicts who appealed against their conviction to stick to his appeal. The trial before the criminal court in Nîmes in the south of France is scheduled to run until October 8.

Gisèle Pelicot's husband Dominique had confessed in court to repeatedly drugging his then wife for almost ten years, abusing her and having her raped by strangers. He received the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. All 50 co-defendants were also found guilty, mostly of aggravated rape, and sentenced to between 3 and 15 years in prison.

Feminist icon

Gisèle Pelicot (72) had insisted that the trial take place in public, thereby ensuring that rape and the abuse of women became the focus of public debate far beyond France. In just a few weeks, she became a role model and feminist icon.

The years of sexual abuse suffered by Gisèle Pelicot had come to light rather by chance. Dominique Pelicot was arrested in September 2020 after filming women up their skirts in a supermarket. Police officers examined the man's computer. He had documented the abuse of his wife in hundreds of photos and videos.

Strong drugs mixed into the food

Gisèle herself had not noticed the assaults because of the strong medication that her then husband had secretly mixed into her food. She is believed to have suffered around 200 rapes. Investigators also suspect a dozen other perpetrators, but they have not been identified.

Dominique Pelicot had sought contact with the dozens of men on an online platform. Many of the perpetrators later said that they had assumed the couple were playing a sex game and denied the accusation of rape in court - for example because the then husband had agreed. The convicted man, whose appeal is now being heard, also maintains this position.

Further investigations against convicted husband

Meanwhile, Dominique Pelicot is still under investigation on suspicion of the rape and murder of a 23-year-old woman in Paris in 1991 and on suspicion of the attempted rape of an 18-year-old woman in the Paris region in 1999. In both cases, the perpetrator is said to have used ether to anaesthetize the victims. The victims worked for real estate agencies and were attacked during an apartment viewing.