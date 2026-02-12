Gisèle Pelicot has become an icon in the fight against the abuse of women. Lewis Joly/AP/dpa

Her courage in the Avignon rape trial moved women worldwide. Now, for the first time, Gisèle Pelicot talks in detail about her time in the courtroom, her new life - and why she wants to see her ex-husband again in prison.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the Avignon trial, Gisèle Pelicot published a book about her life and the public trial.

She says she wants to shift the "shame to the other side" and have moments of happiness in her life again.

Pelicot plans to visit her ex-husband in prison to resolve unresolved issues. Show more

More than a year after the sensational trial in Avignon, Gisèle Pelicot is speaking out in detail for the first time. In an interview with "Der Spiegel", the 73-year-old talks about the time after the trial, her decision to go public - and about a personal new beginning.

"The hardest time is behind me. I am now allowing myself to be happy again," says Pelicot. She is experiencing happy moments again - also because there is a new partner in her life. With her book, which is being published in 22 countries, she wants to show that there is "a way out of the darkness".

A trial with a signal effect

In the fall of 2024, Pelicot insisted that the trial against her then husband Dominique Pelicot be held in public. He had drugged her for years and given dozens of men access to her. The evidence was considered overwhelming because the perpetrator filmed and documented the acts. In the end, all 51 defendants were convicted, most of them sentenced to several years in prison.

Pelicot sent a clear signal with her decision not to exclude the public. "If the trial does not take place in public, I am giving these men the greatest gift," she says today. The publicity prevented what had happened from being relativized.

During the trial, she tried to keep her composure. She prepared herself, practiced her statements and even watched the incriminating videos in advance so as not to break down in the courtroom. "I came into that courtroom well prepared," she says looking back.

Between anger, shame and control

The defendants' lawyers had tried to discredit her and accuse her of complicity. Pelicot describes this phase as particularly stressful. Nevertheless, she refused to be forced into a purely victim role.

"I never wanted to be the poor little woman," she says. The title of her book - "A Hymn to Life" - was deliberately chosen. Although there is still sadness, it should not determine her entire life.

Pelicot also describes family tensions after the crimes became known. Her relationship with her daughter in particular was strained at times. They have since become closer again, but unanswered questions remain.

A visit to prison

Pelicot's announcement that she wants to visit her ex-husband in prison is remarkable. She has not spoken to him directly since his arrest in 2020. "I need to see Mr. Pelicot again," she says. She needs answers - also for her daughter.

At the same time, she emphasized that she had separated from the perpetrator and divorced him. Despite their decades together, there is no going back. The visit is intended to help her find closure for good.

After the trial, Pelicot became an icon of feminist movements. The phrase "Shame must change sides" became a symbol. However, she does not see herself as an activist, but as someone who wanted to make a contribution.

Since the trial, something has changed in France, at least in legal terms: the principle of consent during sexual intercourse has been more clearly enshrined in law. "I think I've made a small contribution," she says.

Despite international attention, Pelicot now tries to lead as normal a life as possible - even if paparazzi photos and public encounters are part of it. She donated the compensation from a lawsuit she won against a magazine to victims' associations.

Her conclusion: "There is a way out of the darkness."