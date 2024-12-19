A Telegram user asks in a corresponding group what the other person plans to do with his wife when the anaesthetic takes effect. Screenshot: YouTube/STRG_F

An international network of men shares clips and videos showing the abuse of unconscious women. A German report reveals how rape is planned and celebrated there.

In it, journalists Isabell Beer and Isabel Ströh reveal an international network of men who plan, carry out and film the abuse of unconscious women.

Not only pictures and videos are shared, but also information about narcotics and their dosage.

The research leads specifically to an American, a Canadian and a German. That is why the authorities only initiated an investigation into the latter.

The narcotics can also be potentially fatal.

The research was triggered by the Pelicot trial in Avignon, in which the verdicts will be handed down on December 19. Show more

Warning: This text contains disturbing content on sexual violence and the abuse of drugs.

"It's not rape if she doesn't know it happened": it's not just statements like this that are disturbing about the Telegram group. There are also pictures and videos of sexual abuse of unconscious women that men share there. The chat groups are shockingly reminiscent of the case of Gisèle Pelicot, who was drugged by her husband for years and offered to other men for rape.

Two German journalists have now made the illegal goings-on public: "The rapist network on Telegram" is the title of their 40-minute report on the subject.

The group has "hundreds of users", explains journalist Isabell Beer. They not only share relevant content, but also give each other tips on how to use the right narcotics. "They discuss the best way to [render] women unconscious and the best way to have sex with them." They then "upload what they do to women".

"We know better, don't we?"

The clips and videos are discussed and sometimes celebrated in the English-speaking group. For example, when a man does something to an unconscious woman that she would never let him do to her if she were conscious. The next comment reads: "The wife swears she's never had anything in her A****. We know better, don't we?" Grin emoji, heart emoji.

One user, who is called "Liam" in the report, shows pictures of his naked girlfriend and sex videos of her that are apparently secretly filmed. "I love knowing that strangers are thinking about using her body in this way without her knowing," writes "Liam". And he fantasizes about drugging her and having her raped by others. These are "very concrete plans", says "Beer".

The journalists are invited to join other such groups, the largest of which is said to have 73,000 members: "The users apparently come from all over the world. The groups are about drugging and raping women - most of them [probably] come from the direct vicinity of the users," says the report in the NDR format STRG_F.

Canadian victim only gives an idea of the extent

The journalists inform the authorities. In Germany, in the USA and in Canada, because that's where they found the wife of user "Liam". A policewoman gave them feedback: she had contacted the woman. She knew about the matter and did not want to press charges. That was the end of the matter for the police.

Isabell Beer contacts the Canadian woman herself. She thanks her. She is currently undergoing therapy and does not want to say anything for the time being. Later, the woman will only tell the Germans that "Liam" was not her boyfriend. And that she now wanted to put the matter behind her.

The authorities in the USA and Germany do nothing: after three months, Isabell Beer and Isabel Ströh continue to investigate. They watch streams in which the perpetrators take live instructions while they are abusing an unconscious woman. Or how US user "Dylan" shares a video showing him ejaculating on the woman in the row in front of him on the bus.

German offers his wife for rape

The women write to "Dylan", who also sells his criminal content. They find out his address in New York and even find a mugshot - a police photo - on the internet. The man had been reported for filming up a woman's skirt. The New York police only responded to the fourth email from Germany - and took no action.

This is because the possession of videos showing the rape of an adult is not a criminal offense. Not even in Germany. Nevertheless, the journalists call the police again: it's about a user called "Dennis" who offers to rape his wife. The narcotics had already been ordered. The outcome of the case is probably not shown in the film due to ongoing investigations.

Speaking of drugs: Links are shared in the groups to online stores where you can order aids. These come in the form of hair products or other cosmetics. The journalists order goods that are sent to Hamburg from Asia. A chemical test reveals anaesthetic ingredients such as GBL, which can be fatal in the event of an overdose, as an expert explains.