Gisèle Pelicot was raped for years. Now the public prosecutor's office is demanding 20 years in prison for her husband.

Sven Ziegler

In the Avignon rape trial, the public prosecutor's office has demanded 20 years in prison for the main defendant Dominique Pelicot. "On the one hand, 20 years is a lot, because it's 20 years of a life, no matter how old you are," said prosecutor Laure Chabaud in the prosecution's plea on Monday. "On the other hand, it is too little given the gravity of the crimes."

