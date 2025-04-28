Global military spending at all-time high again - Gallery Global military spending has once again reached an all-time high. (symbolic image) Image: dpa Military expenditure also includes expenditure on personnel, military aid and military research and development. (symbolic image) Image: dpa The USA remains unbeaten at the top. (symbolic image) Image: dpa Global military spending at all-time high again - Gallery Global military spending has once again reached an all-time high. (symbolic image) Image: dpa Military expenditure also includes expenditure on personnel, military aid and military research and development. (symbolic image) Image: dpa The USA remains unbeaten at the top. (symbolic image) Image: dpa

For the tenth year in a row, global military spending has risen - particularly sharply in Europe and the Middle East. Germany is the only Western European country in the top five.

Global military spending rose for the tenth time in a row in 2024. All countries together spent around 2.72 trillion US dollars on the military, according to a new report by the Stockholm-based peace research institute Sipri. Adjusted for inflation, this was 9.4 percent more than in 2023 - the largest increase from one year to the next since the end of the Cold War in 1991.

According to the institute, the increase was particularly strong in Europe and the Middle East, which can be attributed to the wars in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip as well as the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Germany falls just short of the NATO target

According to Sipri, Germany spent 88.5 billion dollars on the military, putting it ahead of all other Central and Western European countries for the first time since reunification. Germany came in fourth place worldwide, behind the frontrunner USA and China and Russia in second and third place.

With an increase in German military expenditure of 28% compared to the previous year, the special fund for the Bundeswehr, which was agreed in 2022, had an impact. Nevertheless, at 1.9%, Germany fell just short of the NATO target of spending 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) on defense.

Greenpeace criticized Germany's rising military spending. Peace expert Thomas Breuer said: "Instead of urgently investing in education, climate protection or social security, countries like Germany are going further into debt in order to expand their armaments budgets with enormous sums." This leads to "a new arms spiral that creates mistrust between states and thus leads to growing insecurity."

USA has been the undisputed number one for years

The Sipri report shows that all European countries - with the exception of Malta - increased their military spending in 2024. At 149 billion dollars, Russia was by far the country in Europe that spent the most on its military. This corresponded to 7.1 percent of Russia's GDP.

Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia, spent 64.7 billion dollars on it. At 34 percent, Ukraine was the country in the world that spent the largest proportion of its GDP on its military apparatus.

Ukrainian soldiers near the front in the Kharkiv region - with a US howitzer, which the USA mainly used in the Second World War. (January 18, 2025) Image: Keystone/EPA/Maria Senovilla

The USA, for years the undisputed number one in military spending, accounted for 37 percent of global military expenditure with 997 billion dollars. According to the report, a significant proportion of the US budget was earmarked for the modernization of military capabilities and the US nuclear arsenal.

China increased its spending by seven percent, marking three decades of uninterrupted growth in military spending. According to the report, China spent an estimated 314 billion dollars on expanding its cyber warfare capabilities and its nuclear arsenal, among other things.

Threat from Russia and possible US withdrawal from NATO

While eleven NATO members reached the military alliance's target of spending at least 2 percent of their GDP on defense in 2023, 18 of the 32 NATO members did so in 2024, according to the Sipri methodology. According to Sipri researcher Jade Guiberteau Ricard, the rapid increase in spending among European NATO members can be explained by the ongoing threat from Russia and the possible withdrawal of the USA from the alliance.

However, she emphasized that an increase in spending alone does not necessarily lead to a significantly greater military capability or independence from the USA. "These are far more complex tasks," said the Sipri expert.

Israel's military spending increase the highest since 1967

According to Sipri, military spending in the Middle East rose overall, but only Israel and Lebanon recorded a significant increase. Israel's spending rose by 65 percent to 46.5 billion dollars, the highest increase since the Six-Day War in 1967 - which was linked to the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip and Israel's escalated conflict with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Israel's arch-enemy Iran was one of the countries whose military spending fell in 2024, according to the report - despite Iran's support for several groups in the region, such as Hamas and Hezbollah. According to Sipri, the sanctions imposed on the country led to a 10 percent drop in military spending to 7.9 billion dollars.

The annual Sipri report on military spending around the world is the most comprehensive collection of data of its kind. The peace researchers rely on official government data on the defense budget and other sources and statistics - which is why the figures traditionally differ from those of NATO and individual countries. Sipri also includes expenditure on personnel, military aid and military research and development.