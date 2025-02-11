AfD leader Alice Weidel continues to campaign for cooperation with the CDU/CSU. She attacks the Greens and SPD with a sharp tone and makes fun of them.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the last Bundestag session before the election, there were heated exchanges between AfD leader Alice Weidel and the Greens.

Weidel attacked CDU chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz and called for cooperation with the AfD in order to achieve a turnaround in migration, economic and energy policy.

The CDU/CSU is clearly ahead in the polls, but needs a coalition partner. Show more

In what is likely to be the last session of the Bundestag before the elections in Germany in just under two weeks, there were sharp exchanges between AfD leader Alice Weidel and the Greens in parliament.

In her speech, Weidel complained about heckling from the ranks of the Greens: "This drooling really gets on your nerves," she said and called out that the Greens had no place in the Bundestag. "They've never worked a day in their lives!" A little later, Weidel added, alluding to a possible vote out of office in two weeks' time: "Go to work, you'll soon have enough time."

Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD) responded to a complaint from Weidel about the heckling with the words: "You can tell that to your own parliamentary group, who are constantly shouting in here."

Weidel continues to promote cooperation with Christian Democrats

In terms of content, Weidel attacked CDU/CSU chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz for his course and continued to campaign for cooperation. "You, Mr. Merz, have already failed, because what you are doing is deceiving voters. You will not be able to implement any of your promises with Green-Red."

Only with the AfD will a "migration turnaround, an economic, energy and tax turnaround and a change of direction in social policy" be possible. Weidel reiterated AfD positions on leaving the euro, reintroducing a separate currency and ending the energy transition. "That is our vision for Germany. Our hand is outstretched to all those who want to realize it with us. And it is up to you whether you grasp this hand."

In all polls, the CDU/CSU is far ahead of the other German parties. However, with a 30% share of the vote, Merz would need at least one coalition partner, possibly the SPD or the Greens, i.e. one of the parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's (SPD) broken "traffic light" coalition. According to the polls, Scholz has little chance of leading a German government again.