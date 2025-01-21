Trump's first speech as the 47th President of the USA is similar in many ways to his first in 2017. Nevertheless, there are differences: In particular, the trials against him and the assassination attempt he survived play a role this time.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you On January 20, 2025, Donald Trump delivered his inaugural address as the 47th President of the United States of America.

Eight years earlier, the world had been eagerly awaiting his words.

In 2017, Trump focused solely on America. Nothing but toughness counts was the core of his message back then. He painted a bleak picture of the state of America.

In 2025, his rhetoric is milder, but the content is still as tough as ever. Show more

For the second time, the world was eagerly awaiting Trump's inauguration speech on Monday.

US presidents usually invoke the unity of the nation in their first speech. They promise to bring a divided country back together and to be a president for all Americans. Trump failed to live up to such expectations in his first speech eight years ago. Back then, he painted a dystopian picture of the state of the USA and spoke of an "American bloodbath".

Trump speech less harsh than in 2017

This time it wasn't a gloomy speech like in 2017, but it wasn't a conciliatory speech either: despite the milder rhetoric, the speech had a lot to offer, even if Trump was less surprising this time.

blue News shows you the main differences and the most unusual statements in Trump's latest speech in the video.