Completely different worlds: The Oval Office looks very different under Donald Trump than it did under his predecessor. The White House's famous rose garden has been bulldozed - and now the president is planning a mega extension that is set to cost 200 million dollars.

There is a lot of talk at other broadcasters that the White House would be "Trumpified" by gold, laughs Laura Ingraham. "It needed a little light," replies the President. He stands with the "Fox News" presenter in his office in front of a map that shows the "Gulf of America" in large letters.

"You have the angels: are they from [your luxury club] Mar-a-Lago?" asks Ingraham, impressed. "Actually, they are gold or golden. They are angels," says Trump. "They say angels bring good luck. We need a lot of luck in this country with what they've done in the last four years."

Trump knows: "Angels bring good luck." Screenshot: Fox News

And then the New Yorker tells the 62-year-old a "secret:" "Over the years, people have tried to invent gold paint that would look like gold, and they've never been able to do it." "You can't do it," nods Ingraham.

"They've never been able to do it," Trump repeats, pointing to the angel placed above a window. "Look at this, look: they were never able to match gold color and gold. That's why it's gold."

Image comparison: The Oval Office under Biden and Trump

The scene takes place in March, when the 79-year-old has been in office for just two and a half months. At the time, nothing in the White House was reminiscent of his predecessor Joe Biden - except perhaps his successor, who also used this opportunity to denounce the Democrat's policies.

It is now common for the White House to change when the administration changes - and, as we all know, there is no accounting for taste. But Donald Trump is not content to simply swap a few pictures in the Oval Office.

Significantly more pictures with much more striking frames, more flags, more sculptures and gold everywhere: it is said that Trump even wanted to hang a chandelier in the Oval Office, but then abandoned the idea.

Trump levels the rose garden

But while his administration is simply laying new carpeting in the Oval Office and picking up paint and hammers and nails, it is digging deeper elsewhere: We are talking about the Rose Garden, which is located in front of the White House and measures 38 by 18 meters.

A spot with history: before 1902 there were stables here until Edith Roosevelt had a colonial garden laid out. Woodrow Wilson's wife Ellen Louise turned it into the rose garden in 1913, which was redesigned in 1935, 1961 and 2020 - in the latter case by Melania Trump.

But that's all over now: "Trump lays concrete over the White House lawn", notes the Independent, as well as the fact that the redesign has met with little enthusiasm on social media. "They've concreted over paradise?" asks "Vogue" in disbelief.

A new wing of the White House for 200 million dollars

But these changes are not enough for Donald Trump: On July 31, the White House announced that it lacked a large room for representative purposes. The upper limit had previously been 200 people. The East Wing of the White House is therefore to be remodeled.

The East Wing in 1992: The two-storey building is connected to the White House and houses an office for the First Lady and other employees. Gemeinfrei

The new location is to be called the White House Ballroom and can accommodate up to 650 guests. The architectural firm McCrery has been commissioned to plan the project, which is estimated to cost around 200 million dollars The money is to be raised by "President Trump and other patriotic donors".

Who here thinks Trump’s proposed $200 million dollar White House ballroom is a hideous, unnecessary expenditure? pic.twitter.com/Icb22tPkQy — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) August 2, 2025

Critics are now sounding the alarm: "This could damage the property as a whole," warns Richard Longstreth from George Washington University in the New York Times."Unfortunately, there is no control." Michael Spencer from the University of Mary Washington does not expect much value to be placed on the preservation of historic buildings.

"A project like this doesn't happen that quickly"

"We're often seen as an impediment to progress, and I would say in this case there are a lot of strong personalities who are not committed to following the best practices of historic preservation," he said.

Trump announced plans to Make America Gilded Again, with a gaudy $200 million White House ballroom designed in the style of Late-Stage Ceaușescu meets Liberace. charliesykes.substack.com/p/trumps-war...



[image or embed] — Charlie Sykes (@sykescharlie.bsky.social) 2. August 2025 um 16:49

"You can't put something on the side of the building that doesn't match the historic building in terms of the architecture, the color scheme and the style," added Jonathan Jarvis, formerly the boss of the National Park Service, which is responsible for maintaining the White House.

REPORTER: All you blocking foreigners from donating money to built the White House ballroom? TRUMP: Honestly I never even thought of it. But it doesn't matter.



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 1. August 2025 um 23:16

The timetable to complete the new building well before 2029, when Trump theoretically vacates the White House, is also not realistic: "A project like this doesn't happen that quickly," Jarvid explains. "You will have to hurry to finish it."

Cult of personality in Washington

Trump does not reveal who the rich people are who are raising the 200 million dollars. After all, the taxpayer should not have to foot the bill after the president has saved billions with his DOGE efficiency department and made painful cuts to the social safety net with the so-called Big Beautiful Bill.

Above all, however, Donald Trump wants to create a monument for eternity: The Trump Ballroom should one day attract visitors like the Lincoln Bedroom or the Rossevelt Room do today. It fits in with the cult of personality that is being organized around the president.

There are those who want to add his likeness to Mount Rushmore, print his image on the 100-dollar bill or even reissue a 250-dollar bill with Trump on it, AP reports. Airports and streets are to be named after them - or, as in the case of the Kennedy Center, after his wife Melania. The only thing missing is the Nobel Peace Prize.

But back to the White House, which Trump is rebuilding like the entire country: after two large flagpoles have been erected on the South Lawn, the people can look forward to a very special spectacle on the grounds on the 250th birthday of the USA: a martial arts event is to be held there on July 4, 2026.

Happy birthday, America!