The rally in precious metals continues - gold, silver and copper have once again climbed to record highs. The price of a troy ounce of gold rose above the 5500 dollar mark for the first time on Thursday night.

The price of gold rose to over 5545 dollars per troy ounce on Thursday morning, up around 20 percent since mid-January; a further rise would mark the ninth consecutive day of gains.

Silver is also in strong demand, rising to almost 120 dollars an ounce and up around 65% for the year, driven by demand in industry and technology. Show more

At its provisional high, a troy ounce of gold cost 5588.71 dollars, more than three percent higher than late Wednesday evening. Gold was not quite able to maintain this level, but the precious metal still gained just over two percent to 5545 dollars in the morning.

Since the end of 2025, gold has already become almost 29% more expensive again, after the price rose by 65% last year. Gold thus remains one of the most sought-after asset classes.

Silver price at almost 120 dollars per ounce

The price of a troy ounce of silver climbed by up to 2.3 percent to 119.41 dollars on Thursday night. Most recently, silver was still up just over one percent at around 118 dollars.

Silver has been in even greater demand than gold in recent weeks and months. Silver has risen in price by around 65% so far this year. In 2025, the price of silver had risen by almost 150 percent.

Precious metals - especially gold - are seen by many investors as "safe havens" in times of crisis. Silver is also an important industrial metal that is needed for many applications relating to AI, robotics and energy.