A football, a canal and a gondolier with amazing timing: a clip from Venice is currently causing amazement on TikTok - and doubts about its authenticity.

Nicole Agostini

In the right place at the right time: that seems to be the case with a video from Venice that is currently going viral on social media. The footage shows a group of young people playing a ball from one side of the canals to the other. But the ball is in danger of falling into the water. If it weren't for a passing gondolier who skillfully kicks the football with a heel strike and saves the day.

Spectators react with surprise and amazement at the man's skills. Or was it pure luck?

The comments on TikTok are divided: While others celebrate the gondolier as a football god, others believe the whole scene was merely staged: How can someone even be standing on the bridge at that exact moment and take a video of it?

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