The list, which officials have been working on ahead of Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte's (l.) visit to Washington this month, includes an overview of members' contributions to the alliance. KEYSTONE/Evan Vucci (Archivbild)

The US government is drawing up a "good or bad" list and rating Nato partners according to their support. Meanwhile, Washington is putting pressure on allies with serious security consequences.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US government divides NATO partners into "well-behaved" and "naughty".

Washington threatens consequences and brings measures such as troop deployments into play.

The move exacerbates conflicts and increases pressure on the transatlantic alliance. Show more

No support for the Iran war? Too little military spending? The US government is apparently keeping an internal "good or bad" list of NATO allies. This was reported by "Politico", citing several European diplomats and a US defense official. The list threatens consequences for NATO partners who have not supported US military projects - particularly in the Iran conflict.

The list distinguishes between "exemplary" and "less cooperative" allies and is based, among other things, on defense spending and military support. Specific measures are not yet clear, but adjustments to troop deployments, military exercises and arms cooperation are being discussed.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had already announced in December 2025 that he would give preference to committed partners in future. Countries such as Poland or the Baltic states could benefit, while others could face disadvantages. There is growing concern in Europe that the move will further strain the already tense alliance.

Carrot and stick

Possible troop deployments within Europe are apparently also at the center of considerations. Although a withdrawal from individual countries is considered difficult and costly, US units could be relocated to countries that are more cooperative.

While allies such as the UK and France either refused or delayed US requests for assistance, Romania and several smaller countries allowed the US to use their air bases. Bulgaria also tacitly supported American logistics in the Middle East. Spain had already clashed with the Trump administration because it had spoken out against the 5% target for defense spending at the NATO summit in The Hague last year.

At the same time, the course is being criticized in the USA itself. Members of Congress are warning of the political and strategic risks of a tougher approach to allies. Former government representatives also doubt that Washington has the capacity to risk a further conflict with European partners in the current geopolitical situation.