Two siblings in Germany were pulled over by police while driving an unregistered and uninsured “Polisei” car. They cited alleged information from Google as their justification.

The BMW with the word “Polisei” on it was neither registered nor insured.

Here's what it's all about The German Federal Police stopped a car bearing the inscription “Polisei” that was neither registered nor insured.

The driver and her brother argued that Google had classified the trip from the repair shop to their home as legal.

Criminal proceedings were initiated against the two, and the license plates were seized. Summary created with

A self-proclaimed police car has kept the German Federal Police busy: Last week, on Tuesday evening, a patrol in Kaldenkirchen-Hülst noticed an oncoming car bearing the inscription “Polisei.”

The inspection revealed that the vehicle was neither registered nor insured. A 27-year-old woman was behind the wheel, while her 21-year-old brother—the car’s owner—was driving a second car behind it.

According to a press release, the siblings tried to convince the police officer that “according to Google, it’s legal to drive an uninsured vehicle from the repair shop to your home.”

A criminal investigation is now underway for license plate misuse, as well as for a violation of the Compulsory Insurance Act. The police officers removed the license plates and impounded the BMW. The two were then transported onward only in the escort vehicle.