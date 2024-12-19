This Google Street View image led investigators to their goal. Google Street View

A Google Street View vehicle provides crucial clues to a murder case in Spain by filming the perpetrator during a suspicious action.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A snapshot from Google Street View has led to the investigation of a murder in Spain.

They showed a man loading a large sack into the trunk of his car.

Police arrested the man and his neighbor on November 12. Show more

An unusual snapshot from Google Street View has led to the investigation of a murder in Spain. In the small village of Tajueco, a man was filmed loading a suspicious white sack into the trunk of his car. This recording led investigators on the trail of the perpetrator.

The case revolves around 33-year-old Cuban JLPO, who has been missing since November 2023. His mutilated remains were later discovered in a cemetery in Andaluz. At the time, the villagers were shocked that such a crime could happen in their peaceful community.

JLPO had traveled to the province of Soria to visit his wife, who lived there. Upon his arrival, he learned of her affair with 48-year-old neighbor Manuel Isla Gallardo, also known as the "Wolf of Tajueco". According to reports, the two were planning to murder JLPO.

Investigation without success - until now

The missing man's family alerted the police when he disappeared without a trace. The investigation was initially unsuccessful until Google Street View images emerged. They showed a man loading a large bag into the trunk, dressed in a jacket from the local football club CD Numancia.

The police arrested the man and his neighbor on 12 November. Both have been in custody since then. Forensic examinations of the body parts in the cemetery are difficult due to their state of decomposition, but the police strongly suspect that they are JLPO.

Google Street View, a service provided by Google Maps and Google Earth, allows users to virtually navigate through streets around the world. The 360-degree images are taken by specially equipped vehicles that are regularly updated.

In this case, Google Street View provided crucial evidence that led to the solving of a murder that might otherwise have remained unsolved.