Sharp criticism of President Donald Trump by the Democratic Governor of California, Gavin Newsom: "Donald Trump is temporary. He'll be gone in three years," Newsom said at the Munich Security Conference.

The Democratic Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, harshly attacked US President Donald Trump at the Munich Security Conference. He called for Trump to finally do something about it - but also called for patience: "Donald Trump is temporary. He will be gone in three years," said Newsom in a discussion on climate policy at the Munich Security Conference. The climate policy of the current US administration will therefore only be of a temporary nature.

With regard to environmental and climate protection, Newsom criticized that there has never been a more destructive president in the history of the USA than the current incumbent. "Donald Trump is trying to turn back the clock." Trump wants to go back to the 19th century, he wants to abolish all climate policy regulations.

Newsom recalled that people were suffering from poor air quality, more forest fires and more flooding. We keep seeing terrible devastation. Climate risks are therefore also financial risks, he warned.

Newsom: counter Trump with something

As he did during an appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Newsom called for something to finally be done to counter Trump. Trump must be taken to task. "We have to stand up, business leaders have to stand up, people have to stand up." He also accused Trump of racist posts on social media. "And this is the President of the United States."

Newsom had already complained in Davos about what he saw as a widespread submissive attitude towards Trump, including from Europe's heads of government. "It's time to get serious and put an end to complicity. It's time to stand up, be firm and show some backbone," he said there.

Newsom is considered a possible presidential candidate for the opposition Democratic Party in 2028. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also wanted to meet with the 58-year-old in Munich - which is unlikely to please Team Trump.