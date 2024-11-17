In the USA, the police rely on high-tech: the StarChase tracker is designed to help prevent car chases. Once fired, the mini missiles stick to the getaway vehicle, leaving the perpetrator no chance of escape.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you US police officers have a new tactic against fleeing vehicles - they shoot GPS tracking devices.

Police in several US states have been experimenting with the high-tech gadget for months.

Not all police departments are satisfied with the efficiency of the StarChase tracker. Show more

Police pursue a driver who refuses to stop. But instead of engaging in a dangerous high-speed chase, the officer fires a GPS missile.

It hits the rear of the getaway vehicle and sticks there thanks to a magnet. The position of the car can now be tracked via a GPS signal. The police can set up direct tracking of the vehicle.

This is what the StarChase tracker looks like: Once fired, the mini missile is supposed to stick to the getaway car thanks to a magnet. Quelle: Youtube/WFAA

More and more states in the USA are using these innovative new methods to combat crime.

But not all police departments are happy with the high-tech gadget. Watch the video to find out exactly how the chase tracker works and where the new technology fails.