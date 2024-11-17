Police like James BondGPS missile to make car chases superfluous
Christian Thumshirn
17.11.2024
In the USA, the police rely on high-tech: the StarChase tracker is designed to help prevent car chases. Once fired, the mini missiles stick to the getaway vehicle, leaving the perpetrator no chance of escape.
17.11.2024, 18:58
Christian Thumshirn
No time? blue News summarizes for you
US police officers have a new tactic against fleeing vehicles - they shoot GPS tracking devices.
Police in several US states have been experimenting with the high-tech gadget for months.
Not all police departments are satisfied with the efficiency of the StarChase tracker.