Police like James Bond GPS missile to make car chases superfluous

Christian Thumshirn

17.11.2024

In the USA, the police rely on high-tech: the StarChase tracker is designed to help prevent car chases. Once fired, the mini missiles stick to the getaway vehicle, leaving the perpetrator no chance of escape.

17.11.2024, 18:58

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • US police officers have a new tactic against fleeing vehicles - they shoot GPS tracking devices.
  • Police in several US states have been experimenting with the high-tech gadget for months.
  • Not all police departments are satisfied with the efficiency of the StarChase tracker.
Show more

Police pursue a driver who refuses to stop. But instead of engaging in a dangerous high-speed chase, the officer fires a GPS missile.

It hits the rear of the getaway vehicle and sticks there thanks to a magnet. The position of the car can now be tracked via a GPS signal. The police can set up direct tracking of the vehicle.

This is what the StarChase tracker looks like: Once fired, the mini missile is supposed to stick to the getaway car thanks to a magnet.
Quelle: Youtube/WFAA

More and more states in the USA are using these innovative new methods to combat crime.

But not all police departments are happy with the high-tech gadget. Watch the video to find out exactly how the chase tracker works and where the new technology fails.

